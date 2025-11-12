Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
IPL Auctions: Top 5 Most Expensive Players Ever Bought

IPL Auctions: Top 5 Most Expensive Players Ever Bought

From Mega Auction bidding wars to record-breaking deals, IPL franchises go all out for marquee stars. Check out the top 5 most expensive players ever bought.

By : ABP Live Sports | Updated at : 12 Nov 2025 02:09 PM (IST)
Since its inception in 2008, the Indian Premier League (IPL) has not only redefined franchise cricket but also set new benchmarks for player valuations.

Every auction sees franchises open their chequebooks wide for marquee Indian and international stars, hoping that a game-changing signing can tilt the balance in their favour.

Especially during the Mega Auctions, bidding wars often erupt for proven match-winners. Bowlers who can dominate death overs, or batters who can single-handedly shift momentum.

Interestingly, the most expensive buys in IPL history have come in the last few auctions, reflecting the league’s ever-growing financial muscle and the increasing demand for elite talent.

From record-breaking deals to eye-watering bids that stunned fans, each high-profile signing tells a story of ambition and belief. With that said, here's a look at the top 5 most expensive players ever bought at an IPL auction so far.

Most Expensive IPL Signings So Far

5) Pat Cummins

Ever since winning the ICC World Cup 2023, beating the favorites, India, in the final, Pat Cummins commands serious respect as captain, having already proven himself as an adept fast bowler.

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) were looking for both of these qualities, and went hard for the Aussie skipper in IPL 2024 auctions, spending Rs 20.50 crore on him.

4) Venkatesh Iyer 

Venkatesh Iyer had a rather quiet year with the Kolkata Knight Riders in IPL 2025. His bat didn't fire much that year, but he has shown great potential in the past.

This was why KKR pursued him relentlessly in the last Mega Auction, going as far as Rs 23.75 crore, making Iyer the third most expensive Indian in IPL history.

3) Mitchell Starc

Aussies are a major attraction in IPL auctions, one example of which has already been establish with Pat Cummins. In fact, his compatriot, Mitchell Starc, went a few steps ahead in this regard. 

KKR bought Starc for a whopping Rs 24.75 crore for IPL 2024, a move that initially seemed to have gone awry, but paid off heavily in the knockouts, especially the final.

2) Shreyas Iyer

Shreyas Iyer, India's current ODI vice captain, is next up. Prior to the IPL 2025 auctions, Iyer led Delhi Capitals (DC) to their only final, and KKR to their third title under the guidance of Gautam Gambhir.

When he was up for sale last year, Punjab Kings (PBKS), yet to win a title, entered a bidding war for the middle-order batsman, finally securing him at Rs 26.75 crore.

1) Rishabh Pant

Rishabh Pant, Iyer's former DC teammate, is the most expensive signing ever in IPL history. 

The capital franchise let him go ahead of the IPL 2025 auction, and while they pursued him, the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) outbid them for Pant at an unbelievable price of Rs 27 crore.

Published at : 12 Nov 2025 02:09 PM (IST)
