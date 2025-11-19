IPL 2026: These Three Players Could Attract Highest Bids In Mini-Auction

Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 Auction is set to determine the future of 77 released players, with Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) confirming that the event will be held in Abu Dhabi on December 16.

All 10 franchises have already submitted their retention and release lists, making it clear which names will enter the bidding pool. Among them, a few marquee players stand out as potential record-breakers.

Here are the top three contenders who could trigger intense bidding wars:

Cameron Green

Australian all-rounder Cameron Green is widely regarded as one of the strongest candidates to emerge as the costliest buy of the IPL 2026 mini-auction.

His versatility - opening the innings or stabilizing the middle order - makes him a valuable asset. Having previously represented both Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bengaluru, Green has accumulated 707 runs in 29 IPL matches at an average of 41 and a strike rate of 153, along with 16 wickets. RCB released him ahead of 2026 season despite trading for him from Mumbai Indians before IPL 2024, putting him back into the auction spotlight.

Andre Russell

Kolkata Knight Riders' decision to release Andre Russell shocked fans across the cricketing world. Known for his explosive hitting and ability to turn matches single-handedly, the veteran Caribbean star has been associated with KKR for over a decade.

Since 2012, Russell has played 140 IPL matches, scoring 2651 runs at a strike rate of 174 while also picking up 123 wickets. Although KKR let him go, several teams will undoubtedly be eager to secure his services for IPL 2026.

David Miller

South Africa's David Miller could also command one of the highest bids in the upcoming auction. Renowned as a dependable finisher, Miller has been part of multiple IPL franchises, including Punjab Kings, Rajasthan Royals, Gujarat Titans, and most recently Lucknow Super Giants.

Since his debut in 2012, he has scored 3077 runs in 141 matches at a 35 average with a strike rate of 138. Released by LSG ahead of the 2026 auction - being bought for ₹7.5 crore in 2025 - Miller is expected to attract strong competition from several teams looking for an experienced middle-order powerhouse.