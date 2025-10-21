IPL 2026 Mini Auction: Top 3 Players Delhi Capitals Might Release

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





Delhi Capitals (DC) were one of the most promising sides in IPL 2025 early on, but unfortunately, lost momentum and failed to make it to the Playoffs.

As one of the only two original IPL franchises to remain trophyless, they will have to make some major overhauls if they seriously want to challenge for the title in IPL 2026.

Notably, the player auction for the next edition of the Indian T20 franchise league is expected to be conducted mid-December 2025. While no players have been released officially just yet, there are some names who could be let go ahead to make up space in Delhi Capitals' purse ahead of the auction.

IPL 2026 Auction: Top 3 Players Delhi Capitals Might Let Go

3) Faf du Plessis

Faf du Plessis was once one of the most destructive batsmen in the Indian Premier League. His best years came under the leadership of MS Dhoni at the Chennai Super Kings (CSK), with whom he won 3 titles.

DC acquired him for Rs 2 crore last season, and while he had a decent start, injury rendered him out of action for quite a few games, after which he didn't regain momentum.

Now at 41-years old, age is not on the South African veteran's side, and so he might be let go from the Delhi franchise.

2) T. Natarajan

T. Natarajan was one of Delhi Capitals' most expensive purchases last year at Rs 10.75 crore. However, the fast bowler was severely underused, and understandably, didn't do anything spectacular with whatever little game time he got.

If he is to not be a part of the franchise's plans moving forward, they may look to free up hefty space in their purse by releasing Natarajan before the IPL 2026 mini auction.

1) Jake Fraser McGurk

Jake Fraser McGurk was a revelation during IPL 2024. He was relentless against all opposition, even the mighty Jasprit Bumrah, which prompted DC to retain him during last year's auction for Rs 9 crore via the Right To Match (RTM) option.

Sadly, the young Aussie flopped badly and was eventually dropped from the squad in the latter half of the previous season. Hence, there is a chance he might be one of the players Delhi Capitals release before IPL 2026.