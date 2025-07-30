Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
CricketLive ScoreSchedulesResults
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeSportsIPLLSG Appoint New Bowling Coach Ahead Of IPL 2026

LSG Appoint New Bowling Coach Ahead Of IPL 2026

Arun had two stints with the Indian team as their bowling coach, where he played a huge role in shaping the fast-bowling revolution in the men’s team.

By : IANS | Updated at : 30 Jul 2025 05:38 PM (IST)

Former India bowling coach Bharat Arun has been appointed as bowling coach of Lucknow Super Giants’ (LSG) ahead of the 2026 Indian Premier League (IPL).

IANS had previously reported on Wednesday that Arun was set to join LSG set-up after wrapping up a four-year stint at Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR).

“It’s an honour to join the Lucknow Super Giants, a franchise that reflects professionalism, ambition, and vision at every level. My conversations with Dr. Sanjiv Goenka and the management were incredibly energizing — there is a clear intent to invest in young Indian talent and build a long-term legacy,” said Arun in a statement issued by the franchise.

Arun had joined KKR ahead of 2022 season, where he as a member of the franchise’s 2024 IPL winning team. He had two stints with the Indian team as their bowling coach - from 2014 to 2015, and from 2017 to 2021 T20 World Cup, where he played a huge role in shaping the fast-bowling revolution in the men’s team.

He now joins the LSG coaching set-up which currently features mentor Zaheer Khan, head coach Justin Langer, and assistant coach Lance Klusener. “What excites me most is the vision for long-term development. LSG has invested in a young, talented, and dynamic group of Indian fast bowlers — Akashdeep, Avesh Khan, Mayank Yadav, Prince Yadav, Mohsin Khan, and Akash Singh — and I see immense potential in each of them.”

“My mission is to help shape them into a cohesive, fearless, and tactically sharp pace unit that can challenge the best batting line-ups in the world,” added Arun, who played two Tests and four ODIs for India.

Arun was part of the Indian team winning the Men’s Under-19 World Cup in Australia in 2012, and also served as coach of Tamil Nadu, Bengal and Hyderabad teams in the domestic cricket circuit. Arun also spent time as bowling coach of Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the IPL from 2015 to 2017. LSG failed to make the playoffs of IPL 2025 under India wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant’s leadership and finished at seventh place.

(This story is published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the body by ABP Live.) 

Published at : 30 Jul 2025 05:38 PM (IST)
Tags :
Bharat Arun Lucknow Lucknow Super Giants IPL LSG IPL 2026 INDIAN PREMIER LEAGUE
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
'They Took Tuitions From China': Jaishankar's 'China Gurus' Dig At Rahul, Jairam Ramesh
'They Took Tuitions From China': Jaishankar's 'China Gurus' Dig At Rahul, Jairam Ramesh
India
‘Your Conduct Doesn't Inspire Confidence’: SC Grills Justice Varma, Says ‘CJI Is Not A Post Office’
‘Your Conduct Doesn't Inspire Confidence’: SC Grills Justice Varma, Says ‘CJI Is Not A Post Office’
India
'Trump's Coiled Around Modi Like A Snake': Congress Tears Into PM's Silence On Ceasefire Claims
'Trump's Coiled Around Modi Like A Snake': Congress Tears Into PM's Silence On Ceasefire Claims
Cities
Delhi CA Dies By Suicide At Airbnb After Inhaling Helium Gas, Leaves Behind Note
Delhi CA Dies By Suicide At Airbnb After Inhaling Helium Gas, Leaves Behind Note
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking News: Russia’s Kamchatka Region Shaken by Strong 8.0 Earthquake; Tsunami Alert Extends to Japan and Alaska
Massive 8.7 Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Russia; Widespread Tsunami Alert Issued Across Pacific
Breaking News: Powerful Earthquake Hits Russia's Kamchatka Region, Tsunami Alert Issued | ABP NEWS
Breaking: Rajya Sabha Debates Operation Sindoor As EAM Jaishankar And Leaders Set To Respond Today
Breaking: 4-Meter Tsunami Hits Russia’s Kamchatka After Quake, Global Alerts Issued Worldwide
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Sayantan Ghosh
Sayantan Ghosh
Karnataka Is On A Knife’s Edge And Rahul Gandhi Holds The Blade | OPINION
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget