IPL 2026 Auction: Top 3 Players SRH Should Bid For

Sunrisers Hyderabad gear up for the IPL 2026 auction with key gaps to fill. Here are three players the 2016 champions could target to strengthen their squad.

Updated at : 19 Nov 2025 04:45 PM (IST)
Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) have emerged as perhaps the most destructive team with the bat in the Indian Premier League (IPL) in recent seasons.

They regularly breach the 200-run mark like its nothing, and have fallen just short of 300, which would be a record, on more occassions than one. 

Crowned champions in 2016, the franchise is set to add new names to its squad with the IPL 2026 auctions on the horizon, set for December 16, 2025. 

While who the think-tank is actually targeting remains a mystery, here are three players who have the potential to be highly useful and fit the team's flair.

Top 3 Players SRH Should Buy In IPL 2026 Auctions

3) Karn Sharma

Indian spinner Karn Sharma was released by Mumbai Indians ahead of the IPL 2026 auctions. He performed decently for them last year, picking 7 wickets in 6 games, and has plenty of experience.

In fact, he won the IPL with SRH in 2016, and bringing him back would also add a quality spin option to the side, which they currently lack. 

2) Matt Henry

New Zealand fast bowler Matt Henry could be another fine option for Hyderabad-based franchise.

Pat Cummins is the spearhead of their bowling attack, but he has been recovering from an injury of late. Although IPL 2026 is several months away, Henry would not be a good backup, but could form a lethal pair with the Aussie. 

Mohammad Shami has also been traded, providing another good reason to go after Henry.

1) Andre Russell

Andre Russell was one of the more shocking releases. Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), ended their long-term relation with the player, and while they could still buy him back at the auction, Russell could add to the fireworks at SRH.

A lineup full of Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma at the top, Klaasen in the middle, and Russell in the lower order has all the potential to be a nightmare for bowlers. 

Not to forget that the West Indian veteran can also chip in with a few overs of fast bowling.

Published at : 19 Nov 2025 04:45 PM (IST)
Tags :
Sunrisers Hyderabad Andre Russell Karn Sharma Matt Henry SRH IPL Auction IPL 2026 IPL 2026 Auction Srh Ipl Auction Srh Ipl Srh Auction Targets
