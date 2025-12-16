Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Baramulla's Auqib Nabi Dar Scripts IPL Auction Surprise For Kashmir

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah congratulated Dar on the achievement, calling it a moment of pride for the region.

By : ABP Live Sports | Updated at : 16 Dec 2025 10:10 PM (IST)
Jammu and Kashmir’s uncapped all-rounder Auqib Nabi Dar emerged as one of the biggest surprises at the IPL 2026 auction on Tuesday, after being snapped up by Delhi Capitals for a staggering Rs 8.40 crore. Entering the auction with a base price of just Rs 30 lakh, Dar’s rapid rise reflected strong confidence in his recent domestic performances, particularly in the Ranji Trophy. The development was confirmed by the IPL through its official X handle, marking one of the highest bids ever for an Indian uncapped player.

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah congratulated Dar on the achievement, calling it a moment of pride for the region. In a post on X, Abdullah said Dar’s hard work had been duly rewarded and added that he would now be supporting Delhi Capitals during the upcoming IPL season.

Strong Domestic Record

Born in Baramulla in north Kashmir, Dar has built an impressive domestic resume. In 36 first-class matches, he has scored 870 runs and taken 125 wickets, underlining his credentials as a genuine all-rounder. In 29 List A games, he has added 351 runs and 42 wickets to his tally. The Times of India has previously profiled him as a fast bowler focused on mastering death-over skills, drawing comparisons with fellow Jammu and Kashmir cricketer Rasikh Dar, who was bought for Rs 6 crore by RCB in IPL 2025.

