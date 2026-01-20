Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeNewsIndiaJamia University Faculty Arrested On Caste Abuse, Assault Charges

Jamia University Faculty Arrested On Caste Abuse, Assault Charges

Meanwhile, Jamia Millia Islamia's official spokesperson said, "We have not received any formal complaint in relation to any physical altercation or any caste-based incident from our employee.

By : PTI | Updated at : 20 Jan 2026 11:59 PM (IST)
New Delhi, Jan 20 (PTI) The Delhi Police on Tuesday booked an associate professor of Jamia Millia Islamia under the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe (Prevention of Atrocities) Act after he was accused of verbal and physical assault by an employee of the varsity's polytechnic department.

No allegation of conversion, however, has been made, as claimed on social media, it said.

"An FIR on the complaint of Ramphool Meena (an UDC in JMI Polytechnic) against Associate Professor Riyazzudin in Department of Civil engineering, a case under section 3(i) (r) SC/ST Act 1989 and 115(2) BNS has been registered in Jamia nagar Police Station and an investigation has been taken up," the Delhi Police said in a statement.

The varsity, in a statement, dismissed the assault allegation and the social media video as "doctored." The police said that a complaint was filed on Monday by an employee of the institute in southeast Delhi's Okhla area against an associate professor of the Civil Engineering department.

The employee alleged that on January 13, the associate professor came to his desk, used objectionable language and behaved violently towards him.

"Legal proceedings are underway as per law. Statements are being recorded and evidence is being collected," the police said.

The police dismissed claims of a religious conversion angle to the row.

"It is strictly clarified that the complainant has made no allegation regarding any attempt at forceful religious conversion. Such reports are factually incorrect and baseless," their statement read.

The police urged the media and the public not to circulate unverified information that could disturb communal harmony.

Police sources said that the complainant is an upper-division clerk in the Polytechnic department.

Meanwhile, Jamia Millia Islamia's official spokesperson said, "We have not received any formal complaint in relation to any physical altercation or any caste-based incident from our employee.

She also said that a video, purported to be of the assault and making rounds on social media, is doctored.

The video being circulated online has no relation to any alleged physical altercation, she added. 

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 20 Jan 2026 11:59 PM (IST)
