Eklavya Jagal Wins Double Bronze At Asian Open Short Track Trophy 2025

Eklavya Jagal Wins Double Bronze At Asian Open Short Track Trophy 2025

Indian short track speed skater Eklavya Jagal clinched two bronze medals at the Asian Open Short Track Trophy 2025 in Dehradun, recording new personal bests in both the 500m and 1000m races.

By : ABP Live Sports | Updated at : 23 Aug 2025 07:36 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

India’s short track speed skater Eklavya Jagal secured two bronze medals at the Asian Open Short Track Trophy 2025 in Dehradun. The 18-year-old speed skater finished on the podium in both the 500m and 1000m events, held at the Himadri Ice Skating Rink from August 20 to 23.

Jagal clocked 44.144 seconds in the 500m sprint and 1:31.880 minutes in the 1000m, setting new personal bests in both races. The competition brought together leading skaters from across Asia, making Jagal’s results a notable step forward in his international career.

Jagal Gears Up For Winter Olympic Qualifiers

Already the junior national record holder across all distances and the overall national record holder in the 1500m, Jagal has steadily built his profile in recent seasons. His latest results underline his position as India’s leading short track speed skater.

Jagal’s immediate focus now shifts to the Winter Olympic Qualifiers in Montreal this October, where he will compete for a place at the Games.

“Eklavya's remarkable achievement at the Asian Open Short Track Trophy is a testament to his hard work, talent, and unwavering spirit,” said a federation spokesperson, celebrating his achievement.

"His dedication is an inspiration, and we are incredibly proud of him for bringing these medals home. We wish him the very best for the upcoming Olympic Qualifiers." 

With his Olympic qualifiers on the horizon, Jagal’s progress will be closely followed by India’s sporting community.

Published at : 23 Aug 2025 07:05 PM (IST)
Eklavya Jagal Asian Open Short Track Trophy 2025
Embed widget