HomeSportsIndia vs Pakistan In Javelin: Neeraj Chopra vs Arshad Nadeem Head To Head Record

India's Neeraj Chopra and Pakistan's Arshad Nadeem have faced off on multiple occasions at both the junior and senior levels. They will now meet in the World Athletics Championships 2025 Final.

By : ABP Live Sports | Updated at : 18 Sep 2025 03:47 PM (IST)

India vs Pakistan is one of the biggest fixtures in cricket, however, it has also generated buzz in another sport of late - Javelin Throw. 

The competitive rivalry between Neeraj Chopra and Arshad Nadeem has sparked major fan interest, and the two are set to face each other in the World Athletics Championships 2025 final in Tokyo. 

It is worth noting that these India-Pakistan athletes have gone head-to-head on quite a few occasions in the past, most recently in the 2024 Paris Olympics. 

While the result went against the Indian Olympic gold medalist that time around, he has bested his rival more often than not. As we wait to see them in action at the World Athletics Championships final, let's take a look at Chopra and Nadeem's head-to-head record in Javelin Throw so far.

Neeraj Chopra vs Arshad Nadeem Javelin Throw

India's Neeraj Chopra and Pakistan's Arshad Nadeem have faced off on multiple occasions at both the junior and senior levels. 

Here are their finishing positions in those competitions so far:

South Asian Games 2016 - 1 (82.23m) || 3 (78.33m) 

Asian Junior Championships - 2 (77.60m) || 3 (73.40m) 

World U20 Athletics Championships 2016 - 1 (86.48m) || 30 (67.17m) 

Asian Athletics Championships 2017 - 1 (85.23m) || 7 (78.00m) 

Commonwealth Games 2018 - 1 (86.47m) || 8 (76.02m) 

Asian Games 2018 - 1 (88.06m) || 3 (80.75m) 

Tokyo Olympics 2020 - 1 (87.58m) || 5 (84.62m) 

World Athletics Championships 2022 - 2 (88.13m) || 5 (86.16m) 

World Athletics Championships 2023 - 1 (88.17m) || 2 (87.82m) 

Paris Olympics 2024 - 2 (89.45m) || 1 (92.97m)

As the stats above reflect, Arshad Nadeem has only managed to beat Neeraj Chopra once so far.

However, the 2020 Olympic gold medalist in Javelin Throw is renowned for his consistency, power, and historic achievements, and so the Indian fans would be hoping for their star athlete to replicate his past form in this upcoming India vs Pakistan bout in Javelin Throw.

The World Athletics Championships Javelin Throw final starts at 3:53 PM IST.

Check out: Neeraj Chopra In World Athletics Championships Final: When And Where To Watch

Published at : 18 Sep 2025 03:45 PM (IST)
