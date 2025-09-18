Neeraj Chopra In World Athletics Championships Final: When And Where To Watch

Neeraj Chopra, India's javelin throw star, will be competing at the World Athletics Championship final in Tokyo, at the Japan National Stadium today.

The two-time Olympic medalist will, notably, be in action against Pakistan's Arshad Nadeem, who beat Chopra in the Paris Olympics final for the gold medal. This will be their first meeting since then.

Needless to say, sports enthusiasts and Neeraj Chopra fans would want to know where they can watch the athlete in the World Athletics Championship final today, especially now that the event is only a few hours away.

Check ahead for live streaming and TV broadcast details:

World Athletics Championship Final Live Streaming

Fans can catch the World Athletics Championship final Live Streaming on the JioHotstar app, as well as the JioHotstar website.

Note that a subscription will be required to watch the event live on either of these platforms.

Neeraj Chopra vs Arshad Nadeem: World Athletics Championship Final Broadcast

On TV, the live broadcast of the World Athletics Championship final will be done on Star Sports Network channels.

World Athletics Championship Final: When to Watch?

The World Athletics Championship javelin throw final will kick off at 3:53 PM IST.

Neeraj Chopra enters the 2025 final as the defending champion, having won the 2023 edition of the tournament.

Notably, Arshad Nadeem, who beat him at the Paris Olympics final, was the runner-up at the 2023 World Athletics Championship. This meeting can result in quite an exciting India vs Pakistan duel.

The two countries recently met in the world of cricket at the ACC Asia Cup, where India bested its arch rival by a mile. That encounter also made headlines after Indian cricketers refused to shake hands with their Pakistani counterparts as a statement following the Pahalgam terrorist attack from earlier this year.

Therefore, it will be interesting to see if such a gesture is also seen from Neeraj Chopra in the athletics field.