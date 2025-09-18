Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeSportsNeeraj Chopra In World Athletics Championships Final: When And Where To Watch

Neeraj Chopra In World Athletics Championships Final: When And Where To Watch

Two-time Indian javelin throw Olympic medalist Neeraj Chopra will be in action at the World Athletics Championship final in Tokyo today. Check out Live Streaming and TV broadcast details.

By : ABP Live Sports | Updated at : 18 Sep 2025 02:46 PM (IST)

Neeraj Chopra, India's javelin throw star, will be competing at the World Athletics Championship final in Tokyo, at the Japan National Stadium today.

The two-time Olympic medalist will, notably, be in action against Pakistan's Arshad Nadeem, who beat Chopra in the Paris Olympics final for the gold medal. This will be their first meeting since then. 

Needless to say, sports enthusiasts and Neeraj Chopra fans would want to know where they can watch the athlete in the World Athletics Championship final today, especially now that the event is only a few hours away.

Check ahead for live streaming and TV broadcast details:

World Athletics Championship Final Live Streaming

Fans can catch the World Athletics Championship final Live Streaming on the JioHotstar app, as well as the JioHotstar website.

Note that a subscription will be required to watch the event live on either of these platforms.

Neeraj Chopra vs Arshad Nadeem: World Athletics Championship Final Broadcast

On TV, the live broadcast of the World Athletics Championship final will be done on Star Sports Network channels. 

World Athletics Championship Final: When to Watch?

The World Athletics Championship javelin throw final will kick off at 3:53 PM IST. 

Neeraj Chopra enters the 2025 final as the defending champion, having won the 2023 edition of the tournament.

Notably, Arshad Nadeem, who beat him at the Paris Olympics final, was the runner-up at the 2023 World Athletics Championship. This meeting can result in quite an exciting India vs Pakistan duel.

The two countries recently met in the world of cricket at the ACC Asia Cup, where India bested its arch rival by a mile. That encounter also made headlines after Indian cricketers refused to shake hands with their Pakistani counterparts as a statement following the Pahalgam terrorist attack from earlier this year.

Therefore, it will be interesting to see if such a gesture is also seen from Neeraj Chopra in the athletics field. 

Published at : 18 Sep 2025 02:46 PM (IST)
Tags :
Neeraj Chopra Javelin Throw Neeraj Chopra World Athletics Championships 2025 Javelin Throw Final World Athletics Championships Live Stream World Athletics Championships 2025 Broadcast World Athletics Championships 2025 Tv World Athletics Championships Javelin Throw Final World Athletics Championships Javelin Throw Neeraj Chopra Final Livestream
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
CEC Gyanesh Kumar Is Protecting Vote Chors: Rahul Gandhi
CEC Gyanesh Kumar Is Protecting Vote Chors: Rahul Gandhi
India
'Public Can't Delete Vote': EC Dismisses Rahul Gandhi's Voter List Manipulation Claim
'Public Can't Delete Vote': EC Dismisses Rahul Gandhi's Voter List Manipulation Claim
Movies
Deepika Padukone Dropped From Kalki 2898 AD Sequel, Makers Throw Shade Over Commitment
Deepika Padukone Dropped From Kalki 2898 AD Sequel, Makers Throw Shade Over Commitment
Cricket
Pakistan Backtracks From Boycott Threat? Team Participates In Asia Cup Match With UAE After Delay
Pakistan Backtracks From Boycott Threat? Team Participates In Asia Cup Match With UAE After Delay
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking news: Multiple incidents across India and America spark security and safety concerns
Breaking: Cloudburst In Chamoli’s Nandanagar Destroys Homes, Cars Buried, 5 People Missing
Breaking: Jam River Floods Villages In MP, Bolero Plunges Into River In Rajasthan’s Bundi
Breaking: Bolero Car Falls Into River In Bundi, SDRF Search Operation Underway
Breaking: Shooting In Pennsylvania Kills Three Police Officers, Fresh Violence After Charlie Kirk Attack
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Sayantan Ghosh
Sayantan Ghosh
Bengal Election 2026: Why Mamata Fears ISF's Abbas Siddiqui More Than The Left-Congress
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget