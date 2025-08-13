India Files Formal Bid To Bring 2030 Commonwealth Games To Ahmedabad

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeSportsIndia Files Formal Bid To Bring 2030 Commonwealth Games To Ahmedabad

India has already filed an Expression of Interest to host the 2030 Commonwealth Games, proposing Ahmedabad as the venue. However, the country must submit its final bid proposals before the deadline

By : ABP Live Sports | Updated at : 13 Aug 2025 12:49 PM (IST)

India has formally entered the race to host the 2030 Commonwealth Games, with the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) giving its official approval during a Special General Meeting. The government will bear the entire cost of organising the event, with Ahmedabad proposed as the host city. According to PTI, the final bid documents must be submitted by August 31, marking a significant step forward in the country’s ambitions to stage the prestigious multi-sport event.

With Canada withdrawing from the race, India’s prospects of securing the event have improved significantly. Recently, a Commonwealth Sport delegation led by Director of Games Darren Hall visited Ahmedabad to assess proposed venues and hold discussions with Gujarat government officials, added the report.

Also On ABP Live | Independence Day 2025: The Only Indian To Score A Century On August 15

Delegation From The Commonwealth Games

A larger delegation from the Commonwealth Games is expected to visit later this month. The host nation will be decided by the Commonwealth Sport General Assembly in the last week of November in Glasgow. India last hosted the multi-sport event in 2010, when it was held in Delhi, the report added.

India’s Commonwealth Games bid is being viewed as a reflection of its growing ambition to stage major international sporting events. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has repeatedly stated that the nation aims to host the 2036 Olympic Games — a goal that will require a proven track record of successfully organising large-scale events.

The Athletics Federation of India (AFI) recently organised the Continental Tour bronze-level meet in Bhubaneswar. Former AFI chief and current World Athletics vice-president Adille Sumariwalla said the country is gearing up to pursue larger, high-profile sporting events in the coming years.

Published at : 13 Aug 2025 12:38 PM (IST)
