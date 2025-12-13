Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeSportsFootballWatch: Bottles And Chairs Fly As Fans React To Lionel Messi's 'Hurried' Exit In Kolkata

Watch: Bottles And Chairs Fly As Fans React To Lionel Messi's 'Hurried' Exit In Kolkata

Messi's rapid departure, which lasted just a few minutes, severely disappointed the thousands of fans who had waited hours for a glimpse of the World Cup winner.

By : ABP Live Sports | Updated at : 13 Dec 2025 12:39 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

The much-anticipated return of Argentine football legend Lionel Messi to Kolkata, marking the start of his multi-day 'GOAT Tour,' ended on a sour note at the iconic Salt Lake Stadium.

While the initial energy was electric, the star's short and swift appearance triggered a chaotic reaction from the capacity crowd.

Messi’s arrival at the stadium was nothing short of spectacular. Rolling into the venue with a massive entourage, the stadium instantly erupted in a symphony of chants and music.

The palpable emotion was visible, with many fans brought to tears simply by his presence.

Lionel Messi, looking genuinely delighted, took a moment to greet dignitaries on the pitch, sign a few jerseys, and wave to the adoring crowd, seemingly soaking in the special occasion.

However, the excitement quickly devolved into frustration. After only a brief half-lap around the ground and the ceremonial greetings, Messi was ushered out of the stadium in a hurried exit, surrounded by a large circle of guards.

This rapid departure, which lasted just a few minutes, severely disappointed the thousands of fans who had waited hours for a glimpse of the World Cup winner.

The ensuing scene was far from ideal. Angry fans, feeling cheated by the brevity of the event and frustrated that the massive security detail had obstructed their view, began throwing plastic water bottles and even chairs from the stands onto the field.

Watch Video

The ugly display of dissent underscored the tension between the immense adoration for the footballer and the perceived inadequacy of the organizing efforts to manage the crowds and the brief visit. Despite the initial tears of joy, the hurried ending cast a shadow over what was intended to be a celebratory start to the Argentine legend's long-awaited visit to India.

Published at : 13 Dec 2025 12:39 PM (IST)
Tags :
Lionel Messi Lionel Messi India Tour Lionel Messi Kolkata
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cities
Multiple Vehicles Collide On Greater Noida Expressway Amid Thick Fog, Several Injured
Multiple Vehicles Collide On Greater Noida Expressway Amid Thick Fog, Several Injured
World
US Lawmakers Introduce Resolution To End Trump's 'Illegal' Tariffs On India
US Lawmakers Introduce Resolution To End Trump's 'Illegal' Tariffs On India
Cities
Delhi Shrouded In Thick Smog As AQI Nears 'Severe'; Airport Issues Advisory
Delhi Shrouded In Thick Smog As AQI Nears 'Severe'; Airport Issues Advisory
World
Sanskrit To Be Taught At Pak Varsity For First Time Since Partition; Courses On Gita, Mahabharata Soon
Sanskrit To Be Taught At Pakistan University For First Time Since Partition
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking: Tragic Road Accident in Beed Triggers Massive Explosion, Fierce Fire
Messi India Visit: Lionel Messi Arrives in India for 3-Day Tour, to Meet PM Modi
UP BJP President Election: Party President Poll to Begin this Afternoon, Pankaj Choudhary Emerges as Top Contender
Bus Overturns in Alluri Sitarama, Andhra Pradesh — 10 Dead, Dozens Injured
Breaking: ED Conducts Searches to Trace Financial Trail; Evidence Recovery Now Under Scrutiny
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Putin's Visit To India Was Crisis Management
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget