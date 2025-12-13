Watch: Bottles And Chairs Fly As Fans React To Lionel Messi's 'Hurried' Exit In Kolkata

The much-anticipated return of Argentine football legend Lionel Messi to Kolkata, marking the start of his multi-day 'GOAT Tour,' ended on a sour note at the iconic Salt Lake Stadium.

While the initial energy was electric, the star's short and swift appearance triggered a chaotic reaction from the capacity crowd.

Messi’s arrival at the stadium was nothing short of spectacular. Rolling into the venue with a massive entourage, the stadium instantly erupted in a symphony of chants and music.

The palpable emotion was visible, with many fans brought to tears simply by his presence.

Lionel Messi, looking genuinely delighted, took a moment to greet dignitaries on the pitch, sign a few jerseys, and wave to the adoring crowd, seemingly soaking in the special occasion.

However, the excitement quickly devolved into frustration. After only a brief half-lap around the ground and the ceremonial greetings, Messi was ushered out of the stadium in a hurried exit, surrounded by a large circle of guards.

This rapid departure, which lasted just a few minutes, severely disappointed the thousands of fans who had waited hours for a glimpse of the World Cup winner.

The ensuing scene was far from ideal. Angry fans, feeling cheated by the brevity of the event and frustrated that the massive security detail had obstructed their view, began throwing plastic water bottles and even chairs from the stands onto the field.

#MessiInIndia

Messi came for 5 minutes and went back

People turning violent in Salt Lake stadium

Throwing bottles,belt, chairs and breaking hoarding.

#WATCH | Kolkata, West Bengal: Angry fans threw bottles and chairs from the stands at Kolkata's Salt Lake Stadium



Star footballer Lionel Messi has left the Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata.



Star footballer Lionel Messi has left the Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata.

The ugly display of dissent underscored the tension between the immense adoration for the footballer and the perceived inadequacy of the organizing efforts to manage the crowds and the brief visit. Despite the initial tears of joy, the hurried ending cast a shadow over what was intended to be a celebratory start to the Argentine legend's long-awaited visit to India.