FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualified Teams: Updated List And Qualification Scenario

The race to FIFA World Cup 2026, which will be co-hosted by the United States, Canada, and Mexico, is heating up, with several nations already booking their tickets to football’s biggest stage.

Needless to say, hosts USA, Canada, and Mexico have gained automatic qualification. However, multiple continental qualifiers are nearing completion.

In Europe (UEFA), traditional heavyweights such as France, England, Portugal, and Spain have maintained dominant runs through the qualification rounds, currently. Germany also returns as a strong contender, having topped their qualifying group comfortably.

From South America (CONMEBOL), Argentina (defending champions) and Brazil are among the early qualifiers, continuing their impressive World Cup records.

Meanwhile, in Asia (AFC), powerhouses Japan and South Korea have already sealed their qualification.

African qualifiers remain fiercely contested, with Senegal, Morocco, and Nigeria leading their respective groups, while surprises are emerging from North Africa and the Sahel region.

FIFA World Cup 2026: All Qualified Teams So Far

CONMENBOL (South America) - Argentina, Ecuador, Colombia, Uruguay, Brazil, Paraguay

CONCACAF (North and Central America) - USA, Canada, Mexico

AFC (Asia) - Japan, Iran, Uzbekistan, South Korea, Jordan, Australia

OFC (Oceania) - New Zealand

CAF (Africa) - Morocco, Tunisia

No teams under UEFA (Europe) have qualified for the next World Cup just yet as qualifiers are still underway as of this writing.

FIFA World Cup 2026: Remaining Qualification Scenario

The Third-Round CONCACAF Qualifiers are currently underway. All group winners will qualify.

While direct spots from many confederations have been filled, some teams under them have made it to the FIFA World Cup Playoffs.

At this moment, only Bolivia (CONMEBOL) and New Caledonia (OFC) have reached the Playoffs, with four other spots remaining. Only two teams will qualify from this stage to the World Cup finals.

The 2026 edition of the coveted tournament will feature an expanded 48-team format, promising more excitement, new rivalries, and a wider global representation.

Fans can expect further qualification updates in the coming months as the remaining slots are decided.