HomeSportsCricket"You Talk, We Win": Abhishek Sharma’s Message to Pakistan After Asia Cup Victory

India's Abhishek Sharma got into an altercation with the Pakistani bowlers while chasing 172. After the Asia Cup match, he posted some images with a message for the rivals in the caption.

By : ABP Live Sports | Updated at : 22 Sep 2025 01:06 PM (IST)

Abhishek Sharma played a crucial role in the India vs Pakistan Super 4 clash in the ACC Asia Cup. His innings was marked by composure and aggression, which provided much-needed stability to India’s batting order right from the get-go in the high-pressure encounter. 

During the innings, Sharma and his opening partner, Shubman Gill, got into an altercation with the Pakistani bowlers (Shaheen Afridi and Haris Rauf). However, the incident appears to have provided further motivation.

After the match, Abhishek Sharma posted some images of himself from the game, with the caption - "You talk , we win".

Abhishek's Social Media Message to PAK

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Abhishek Sharma (@abhisheksharma_4)

Abhishek Sharma did not have the best start to the match, as he dropped the catch of Sahibzada Farhan on 0 runs in the very first over, who would then go on to score a half-century.

Having said that, he made up for it with Saim Ayub's catch later on, and even more so with the bat in the second innings.

Sharma faced a total of 39 balls, from which he scored 74 runs. His innings featured a total of 11 boundaries, including six fours and five sixes.

Sharma's ability to strike the ball with power was evident as he consistently kept the scoreboard ticking. His sixes, in particular, came at critical moments, demonstrating his flair for playing in a high-pressure game as such. In fact, he hit Shaheen Afridi for a six on the very first ball of India's innings, setting the tone for the chase.

The Men in Blue looked in a bit of a tough spot close to the death overs, having lost Suryakumar Yadav for 0, and Sanju Samson for 13 off 17, but Abhishek had done most of the job by then.

Check out: "This Is Not How You Play Cricket": Abhishek Sharma Slams Pakistan After Heated Asia Cup Clash

Published at : 22 Sep 2025 01:06 PM (IST)
Tags :
Abhishek Sharma Asia Cup IND Vs PAK Asia Cup Super 4 Asia Cup 2025 India VS Pakistan Abhishek Sharma India Abhishek Sharma Pakistan Abhishek Sharma Asia Cup
