Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
IPL 2025Live ScoreSchedulesResults
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeSportsCricketWomen’s Premier League: BCCI Invites Bids For Official Partnership Rights

Women’s Premier League: BCCI Invites Bids For Official Partnership Rights

The BCCI said the Request for Quotations (RFQ) provides detailed terms and conditions governing the submission and evaluation of bids.

By : PTI | Updated at : 22 Oct 2025 01:12 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Mumbai: The Indian Cricket Board (BCCI) on Tuesday invited quotations from reputed entities to acquire the 'Official Partner Rights' for the Women's Premier League through a tender process.

The BCCI said the Request for Quotations (RFQ) provides detailed terms and conditions governing the submission and evaluation of bids.

"The RFQ will be made available on receipt of a non-refundable fee of Rs 1,00,000 plus any applicable Goods and Services Tax," BCCI secretary Devjit Saikia stated in a release.

The process has been set with specific timelines with the deadline to purchase the RFQ is November 12.

Clarifications can be sought up to November 14, and the final submission of proposal documents is scheduled for November 21.

Interested parties are required to email payment details to rfq@bcci.tv as per the procedure outlined in the RFQ.

The BCCI stated that only quotations for product categories not listed as 'Blocked' or 'Prohibited' in the RFQ will be eligible.

"Any quotation for a Blocked Product Category or Prohibited Product Category is ineligible, and will be treated as non-compliant. It is clarified that merely purchasing the RFQ does not entitle any person to submit a quotation," it added. 

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 22 Oct 2025 01:10 PM (IST)
Tags :
BCCI Women's Premier League WPL Women’s Premier League Wpl Partnership Rights Bcci Bids Bcci Invites Bids Wpl Partner Bcci Wpl Bcci Rights Bid Bcci Notification
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
PM Modi Thanks Trump For Diwali Greetings: 'May Our Democracies Illuminate The World'
PM Modi Thanks Trump For Diwali Wish: 'May Our Democracies Illuminate The World'
Cities
Toxic Haze Hangs Over Delhi Post-Diwali, AQI Remains 'Very Poor' For 2nd Straight Day
Toxic Haze Hangs Over Delhi Post-Diwali, AQI Remains 'Very Poor' For 2nd Straight Day
World
Trump Celebrates Diwali At White House, Claims He Spoke With 'Great Friend' PM Modi On Trade
Trump Celebrates Diwali At White House, Claims He Spoke With 'Great Friend' PM Modi On Trade
India
'FIR Baseless, Truth Will Emerge': Ex-Punjab DGP Mustafa Denies Role In Son's 'Murder'
'FIR Baseless, Truth Will Emerge': Ex-Punjab DGP Mustafa Denies Role In Son's 'Murder'
Advertisement

Videos

Delhi Choked With Pollution, Trains Overcrowded, Fires & Crimes Mark Festive Season Across India
Festive Chaos Across India: From Harassment In UP To Record-Breaking Diwali In Ayodhya
Festive Rush Chaos: Railways Add 1,200 Special Trains Yet Stations Overflow With Passengers
Toxic Diwali Air In Delhi: AQI Crosses 400, Visibility Drops As GRAP 2 Restrictions Enforced
Delhi-NCR Breathes Toxic Air As GRAP Restrictions Imposed Amid Rising Pollution Levels
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Sayantan Ghosh
Sayantan Ghosh
From Floods To Fury: Bengal's Violence Spiral Under Mamata But BJP's Hasty President's Rule Bid Risks Backfire
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget