WPL Auction 2026: WPL Mega Auction Date, Venue, Live Streaming Info

WPL 2026 Auction Date, Venue, Live Streaming: Excitement is building ahead of the fourth season of Women’s Premier League (WPL), as the date for WPL 2026 mega auction has been officially confirmed.

WPL Auction is expected to witness fierce bidding for both new and existing players, offering franchises a key opportunity to reshape their squads ahead of the tournament.

The mega auction will take place in New Delhi on November 27 and will be a high-energy, one-day event where all five franchises will compete to strengthen their teams.

Each franchise can field a squad of 18 players, with a total of 73 slots available, including 23 reserved for foreign players. This ensures a mix of international stars and domestic talent will be part of the auction.

Ahead of the auction, the remaining purse for each team has been revealed, with UP Warriorz holding the largest amount at ₹14.5 crore, followed by Gujarat Giants at ₹9 crore, Royal Challengers Bangalore at ₹6.15 crore, Mumbai Indians at ₹5.75 crore, and Delhi Capitals at ₹5.7 crore. The UP Warriorz are in a strong position to bid aggressively for top players.

Fans can watch the mega auction live via JioHotstar, tune in on the Star Sports Network, or follow live updates on WPLT20.com.

WPL Mega Auction Date & Venue

WPL 2026 mega auction will be held on November 27.

Location: New Delhi.

A one-day, high-intensity event where all five franchises will bid to strengthen their squads.

Serves as a crucial step to assess team strengths ahead of the tournament.

WPL Auction - Player Slots & Participation

Each franchise can field a squad of 18 players.

Total slots across all teams: 73, including 23 foreign player slots.

The auction will feature a mix of international stars and domestic talent.

WPL Auction - Team Purse Amounts

UP Warriorz: ₹14.5 crore - largest purse, can bid aggressively.

Gujarat Giants: ₹9 crore

Royal Challengers Bangalore: ₹6.15 crore

Mumbai Indians: ₹5.75 crore

Delhi Capitals: ₹5.7 crore

How to Watch WPL Auction Live

Live Streaming: JioHotstar

TV Broadcast: Star Sports Network

Online Updates: WPLT20.com