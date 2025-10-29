Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





India and Australia will face each other for the second time at the ICC Women's World Cup 2025, and this time, the stakes are much higher.

The defending champions, undefeated so far in this edition of the tournament, will take on the Women in Blue, backed by home support in Navi Mumbai.

When they met earlier in the Women's World Cup, Australia chased down India's 300+ score with three wickets and an over to spare. While nothing can be said for sure about their next encounter, history suggests that the team from Down Under has an upper hand.

India vs Australia: WODIs Head-To-Head

There have been a total 60 IND vs AUS Women's One Day Internationals (WODIs) so far, out of Australia have won 49, and India only 11.

This staggering record tells a tale of sheer dominance, one that suggests that the Women in Blue will have their work cut out for them in the semi final on October 30, 2025.

As mentioned earlier, they have already lost once to Australia, failing to defend a big score, so things very likely won't be easy for the Harmanpreet Kaur-led side.

Not to forget, Pratika Rawal, who has opened the innings for India in this World Cup so far, won't be available for this match due to injury.

Women's World Cup Semi Final: IND vs AUS Pitch Report

The pitch at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai, the venue for the IND vs AUS semi final, usually favours batters.

As the innings progress, spinners tend to get some assistance, which should make for an exciting contest, and a very important coin toss.

India vs Australia: Predicted Playing XI

Shefali Verma has stepped in for the injured Pratika Rawal, and hence, can be expected to feature at the top with Smriti Mandhana. Here's what the playing XI might look like:

IND Predicted Playing XI - Shefali Verma, Smriti Mandhana, Harmanpreet Kaur, Harleen Deol, Jemimah Rodrigues, Deepti Sharma, Richa Ghosh, Sneh Rana, Shree Charani, Kranti Gaud, Renuka Singh

Australia may not disturb their winning combination, except perhaps for the reintroduction of captain Alyssa Healy in the side:

AUS Predicted Playing XI - Alyssa Healy, Pheobe Litchfield, Ellyse Perry, Beth Mooney, Annabel Sutherland, Ashleigh Gardner, Tahlia McGrath, Sophie Molineux, Kim Garth