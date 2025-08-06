Why Shubman Gill's T20 Spot In Asia Cup 2025 Has Left Selectors Scratching Their Heads

The Indian cricket team is currently navigating a transition period, with several players being rotated in and out across formats.

Shubman Gill, who led India in the recent Test series against England and emerged as the top scorer with 754 runs, is now being considered for a return to the T20I squad. However, his inclusion in the shortest format is far from straightforward.

Tough Road for Gill in T20I Setup

Despite his stellar Test form, Gill has not yet cemented his place in India’s T20I side. He has featured in 21 T20 Internationals so far, amassing 578 runs at an average of 30.42 and a strike rate of 139.27.

However, given the current form of India’s other T20 specialists, fitting Gill into the lineup is proving to be a headache for selectors.

If picked, Gill would likely be considered as an opener—possibly replacing Abhishek Sharma. But with Abhishek currently in red-hot form, having scored 535 runs in 17 T20Is at an average of 33.43 and a blistering strike rate of 193.84, dropping him would be a tough call.

Additionally, Sanju Samson, who brings versatility and wicketkeeping skills, is also occupying a top-order role. Replacing him would disrupt the balance of the playing XI.

No Room at No. 3 Either

Even the No. 3 slot, where Gill might be slotted in, is currently being held by the impressive Tilak Varma. The right-hander has delivered consistently, scoring 749 runs in 25 T20Is at an average close to 50 and a strike rate above 155.

His presence, along with explosive middle-order batters like Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, and Rinku Singh, makes it even harder for Gill to find a spot.

The Indian T20I lineup is not only packed with inform players but also strategically built around a specific balance. Bringing Gill into the XI could disturb the current combination unless a clear role is carved out for him.

As selectors prepare to finalize the squad for Asia Cup 2025, Gill’s inclusion remains a topic of debate—not due to a lack of skill, but because of the puzzle that team balance has become.