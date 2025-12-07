When Will Virat Kohli & Rohit Sharma Return To Action For India? Schedule Revealed

Following their compelling performances in the recently concluded series against South Africa, veteran cricketers Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma are set to take a short break before reuniting to lead the national side.

Both players, having opted to focus solely on the One Day International (ODI) format following their retirements from Tests and T20Is, will next don the blue jersey in the New Year.

Next match for Virat and Rohit

Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma's highly anticipated return is scheduled for January 11, 2026, when India commences a three-match ODI series against New Zealand on home soil.

This series marks India's first 50-over engagement of the calendar year and serves as a vital preparation block leading up to the next major ICC tournament cycle.

The presence of both established giants at the top of the order will be crucial as India seeks to maintain its dominant run in the ODI format.

Domestic Interlude: Vijay Hazare Trophy

Before they regroup for the international series, both Kohli and Sharma are expected to participate in India’s premier domestic 50-over tournament, the Vijay Hazare Trophy (VHT). This domestic engagement, starting on December 24, 2025, provides a crucial opportunity for them to maintain match fitness and form.

Virat Kohli is set to represent his home team, Delhi, in what will be a significant return to the domestic circuit after a long hiatus.

Similarly, Rohit Sharma will lead the batting charge for his state side, Mumbai. Their participation underscores the importance of the VHT as a platform for even the most experienced international players to sharpen their skills and provide valuable mentorship to younger squad members.

Looking Ahead to New Zealand

The series against New Zealand will be crucial for selectors to fine-tune the squad composition and try out fringe players while relying on the stability provided by the two superstars. Therefore, while fans will have to wait until the second week of January to see the dynamic duo back in action for India, their involvement in the domestic VHT ensures they will be primed and ready for the challenges that the New Zealand series presents.