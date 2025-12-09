When Smriti Mandhana Opened Up On Moving Past Tough Times

Indian cricket star Smriti Mandhana has formally confirmed cancellation of her wedding to music composer Palash Muchhal, ending weeks of intense public speculation.

Mandhana shared a statement on her social media, clarifying the situation and asking for privacy. The ceremony was initially postponed due to a sudden health emergency involving her father.

In her message, the India vice-captain requested that the public respect the privacy of both families during this time, allowing them the necessary space to move forward. She stressed that her primary focus remains on her professional commitment: representing the country and excelling in her cricket career. Both Mandhana and Muchhal have since requested an end to all rumors.

Mandhana Talks About Overcoming Low Points

As the star cricketer gears up for India's upcoming T20I series against Sri Lanka, an old interview of hers has resurfaced.

In the video, Smriti Mandhana shares her approach to navigating tough periods. Her return to the field underscores her dedication to the game, reflecting the resilience she spoke about in the interview regarding moving past challenging moments.

Speaking to Humans of Bombay three years ago, Smriti Mandhana had said: "It's pretty easy for me. I have short-term goals. Say if I feel low today, I will just start writing what I have to work on for the next six days or for the next seven days, in my batting or in my fitness. So once I start doing that, I just forget what's happening. I just focus on what I have to do."

"So when I change my headspace into what I have to do in the next 6-7 days, I don't know, I just feel like there's so much to look forward to," she added.

Following one of the toughest challenges in her personal life, Mandhana is gathering the strength to begin anew.

"You have to always start your day as a new day because you start your innings on zero, even if you score a hundred," she had said in the video.

"So that's the biggest takeaway from what I have learnt. Whatever happens in your life the next day is a fresh day," she mentioned.

The Indian women’s cricket team will next take on Sri Lanka in a five-match T20I series beginning December 21.