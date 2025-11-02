Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Washington, Arshdeep Star As India Edges Out Australia In Tense Thriller

Washington Sundar played a crucial cameo with the bat, stabilizing the innings after quick wickets and sealed the match for India.

By : ABP Live Sports | Updated at : 02 Nov 2025 05:21 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

India pulled off a sensational five-wicket win against Australia to level the five-match T20I series 1-1, thanks to brilliant performances from Washington Sundar and Arshdeep Singh.

Sundar played a crucial cameo with the bat, stabilizing the innings after quick wickets and sealed the match for India. Arshdeep’s magical spell with the ball was the highlight in 1st innings.

The encounter was a nail-biter, with Australia fighting back strongly in the final overs, but India held their nerve to clinch a thrilling victory. This win not only keeps the series alive but also boosts Team India’s confidence ahead of the remaining matches.

Washington Sundar's stellar performance 

Making a much-awaited return to the playing XI, Washington Sundar put on a stellar performance to guide India close to a remarkable victory in the third T20I at Hobart.

After 18 overs, India stood at 182/5, with Sundar and Jitesh Sharma at the crease. Key contributions also came from Abhishek Sharma (25 off 16), Suryakumar Yadav (24 off 11), and Tilak Varma (29 off 26), keeping India in the hunt for a record chase at the Bellerive Oval.

Earlier, Australia posted 186/6 in their 20 overs after being asked to bat, with Tim David (74) and Marcus Stoinis (64) hitting vital half-centuries, punishing India for some dropped chances. Arshdeep Singh, returning to the team, impressed with three crucial wickets, while mystery spinner Varun Chakravarthy claimed two wickets in consecutive deliveries to stem the flow of runs.

India trail 1-0 in the five-match series and will need to win the remaining three matches to claim the series. Sunday’s game promises a thrilling finish as the chase nears its climax.

Australia Faces First T20I Loss in Six Matches at Hobart

Australia suffered their first defeat in six T20 Internationals at Hobart, as India successfully chased down a challenging total. This victory also ranks among the highest successful T20I chases in Australia, with notable past efforts including:

198 – India vs Australia, Sydney 2016

195 – India vs Australia, Sydney 2020

183 – India vs Australia, Hobart 2025 *

177 – Ireland vs Scotland, Hobart 2022

174 – Sri Lanka vs Australia, Geelong 2017

India’s remarkable chase of 183 runs sets a new benchmark at Hobart and underscores their growing dominance in T20 cricket down under.

Published at : 02 Nov 2025 05:12 PM (IST)
India Vs Australia Washington Sundar AUS Vs IND IND Vs AUS Arshdeep Singh IND Vs AUS Highlights
