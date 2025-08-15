Virat Kohli's Independence Day Message Goes Viral - Here's What He Wrote

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeSportsCricketVirat Kohli's Independence Day Message Goes Viral - Here's What He Wrote

Virat Kohli's heartwarming post quickly went viral, striking a chord with fans across the nation.

By : ABP Live Sports | Updated at : 15 Aug 2025 01:56 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

India marks its Independence Day every year on 15 August, commemorating the nation’s freedom gained in 1947. On this year’s occasion, former Indian captain Virat Kohli took to social media to honor the country’s brave soldiers.

Virat Kohli's story on Instagram read, “Today, we smile in freedom because they stood with unwavering courage. We salute and honour the sacrifices of our heroes on this joyous Independence Day. Proud to be Indian. Jai Hind."

His post quickly went viral, striking a chord with fans across the nation.

Virat Kohli to retire from ODIs in October?

Virat Kohli’s message comes amid growing speculation about his ODI future. Reports suggest that the upcoming tour of Australia could potentially be his last in the format, with rumors indicating that he may not feature in the 2027 ODI World Cup.

It is believed that he and Rohit Sharma may need to participate in domestic cricket to remain in contention for selection. While there is no official confirmation from Kohli regarding his plans, cricket fans across India are eager to see him and Rohit Sharma take the field together in the 2027 ODI World Cup.

Only Indian batter to score century on Independence Day 

Interestingly, on August 15, India has played only six matches on this date, and just one Indian batsman has ever scored a century on Independence Day — Virat Kohli.

While Kohli has scored 82 centuries in his career, this one remains unique because no other Indian before or after him has achieved the feat on this day.

This memorable innings came during the third and final ODI against the West Indies in Port of Spain in 2019. The match began on 14 August but, due to rain delays, extended into the morning of 15 August (Indian time).

Virat Kohli made the occasion special by producing a captain’s knock — an unbeaten 114 off 99 balls, studded with 14 fours, at a strike rate of 115.15. His innings was not only significant for the date but also for steering India to victory.

Published at : 15 Aug 2025 01:56 PM (IST)
Virat Kohli Independence Day Virat Kohli News Virat Kohli Instagram Independence Day 2025 Virat Kohli Independence Day
