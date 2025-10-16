Virat Kohli Names His Gurugram Home After Brother Vikas - Check Its Massive Worth

Team India’s star batter Virat Kohli is all set to return to action in the three-match ODI series against Australia, beginning October 19.

While fans await his on-field comeback, reports reveal that Kohli has made a heartfelt family gesture - he has handed over his luxurious Gurugram bungalow to his elder brother, Vikas Kohli.

The 37-year-old cricketer was recently seen at the Wazirabad Tehsil office, where he completed formalities related to his property. He reportedly signed documents and registered a General Power of Attorney (GPA), officially transferring the rights to his elder brother, Vikas Kohli.

As per a report by Dainik Bhaskar, fans and onlookers present at the office were thrilled by Kohli’s presence, with many rushing to click photos and seek his autograph.

Virat’s Gurugram Bungalow and Its Stunning Design

Located in Block C of DLF City Phase 1, the stylish residence was purchased by Kohli in early 2021 for his family. The house, designed by the renowned interior design firm Confluence, stands on a 500-yard plot and is known for its elegant layout and modern interiors.

The bungalow features a grand passage linking all rooms, a beautifully designed drawing room with premium wooden furniture, dark-toned décor, and a glass wall that enhances natural lighting. A large circular chandelier serves as the centerpiece, adding to the home’s luxurious aesthetic.

Worth Over ₹80 Crore

According to reports, Virat Kohli has officially given his brother general power of attorney over the property, signing the documents on October 14, a day before departing for Australia.

The bungalow is estimated to be worth over ₹80 crore, while Kohli also owns a luxury apartment in the same city.

In total, the combined value of his Gurugram properties is reportedly more than ₹100 crore, making it one of the most valuable celebrity-owned estates in the region.

Also on ABP Live | India's Probable XI vs Australia For 1st ODI: Rohit And Virat Return