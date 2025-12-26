Watch: Stunning Dismissal Of Rohit Sharma That Left Jaipur Crowd Speechless

Cricket is a game of glorious uncertainties, and Indian captain Rohit Sharma experienced its extreme highs and lows within just 48 hours.

After lighting up the Sawai Mansingh Stadium with a blistering 155 in the opening round, the "Hitman" suffered a shocking golden duck today, Friday, December 26, in Mumbai’s second Vijay Hazare Trophy fixture against Uttarakhand.

The Dismissal: A Stunning Anti-Climax

The atmosphere in Jaipur was electric as thousands of fans queued up early, many taking advantage of the free entry to watch the local hero.

However, the joy was short-lived. Opening the innings for Mumbai, Rohit faced the very first ball of the match from Uttarakhand’s medium-pacer Devendra Singh Bora.

In an attempt to stamp his authority immediately, Rohit went for his trademark pick-up pull shot. Unfortunately, he failed to get the desired elevation and timing.

The ball flew toward square leg, where Jagmohan Nagarkoti remained alert to complete a sharp catch. The stadium, which was roaring just moments before, fell into a stunned silence as Rohit began his long walk back to the pavilion without a run to his name.

Rohit Sharma’s catch was almost dropped by the fielder, but he held on to it on the second attempt.😢💔 pic.twitter.com/Fcb1965xfW — 𝐑𝐮𝐬𝐡𝐢𝐢𝐢⁴⁵ (@rushiii_12) December 26, 2025

From 155 to 0

This dismissal stands in stark contrast to Rohit's performance on Wednesday against Sikkim. In that match, he smashed the fastest century of his List A career (62 balls), finishing with 155 runs decorated with 18 fours and 9 sixes. Today’s failure serves as a reminder of the "leveler" nature of domestic cricket, where even the world's best can falter against disciplined bowling.

Impact on the Match

Rohit's early departure left Mumbai reeling at 0/1 in the very first over. While the veteran opener is using this tournament to stay match-fit for the upcoming ODI series against New Zealand, this "golden duck" gives Uttarakhand a massive moral boost.

Meanwhile, in Bengaluru, Virat Kohli continues his fine form for Delhi, having already crossed the 20-run mark against Gujarat. For the fans in Jaipur, the day ended prematurely as many were seen leaving the stands shortly after Rohit’s dismissal, proving once again that in Indian domestic cricket, the "Hitman" is the biggest draw.