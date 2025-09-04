Veteran Spinner Amit Mishra Retires From Cricket

Indian cricket veteran Amit Mishra has announced his retirement from the sport. He was a legbreak spin bowler, who debuted for the national side in ODIs in 2003, in Tests in 2008, and in T20is in 2010.

Mishra had also been a regular feature in the IPL for several years, starting his journey with the Delhi Daredevils in 2008 (now Delhi Capitals), and has represented other franchises like Deccan Chargers, Sunrisers Hyderabad, and the Lucknow Super Giants too.

On September 4, 2025, the crafty spinner announced his retirement from cricket via a tweet on his official X handle - @MishiAmit.

"Cricket has given me everything" says Amit Mishra in retirement post.

"Today, after 25 years, I announce my retirement from cricket — a game that has been my first love, my teacher, and my greatest source of joy." said Amit Mishra in his retirement tweet. He reminisced about his journey, expressing his gratitude to the BCCI, his coaches, and fans, and thanked his family for standing by him.

The Indian cricket veteran concluded by stating that cricket had given him everything and that he looks forward to giving back to the sport.

"As I close this chapter, my heart is full of gratitude and love. Cricket has given me everything, and now, I look forward to giving back to the game that made me who I am.”

Amit Mishra had not been featured in the national side for quite a while, playing his last international game all the way back in February 2017 against England in a T20I at Bengaluru.

Having said that, his international stint comprises 22 Tests, 36 ODIs, and 10 T20Is, yielding 76, 64, and 16 wickets respectively, which is quite an impressive record.

As for the IPL, the former Delhi Capitals spinner has played 162 matches, in which he took 174 wickets. Mishra's last match in the competition was for the Lucknow Super Giants in 2024 against the Rajasthan Royals.