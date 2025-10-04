Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
IPL 2025Live ScoreSchedulesResults
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeSportsCricketUpdated Women's World Cup 2025 Points Table After England Defeat South Africa

Updated Women's World Cup 2025 Points Table After England Defeat South Africa

The result gave England a huge Net Run Rate boost, lifting them straight to the top of the table in their opening match.

By : ABP Live Sports | Updated at : 04 Oct 2025 09:51 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Updated Women’s World Cup 2025 Points Table: South Africa endured a nightmare start in Guwahati as Linsey Smith ripped through their batting order, producing a stunning spell of 3 wickets for just 7 runs in her first three overs.

The Proteas lost their first wicket at nine, and from there the collapse was swift, with Sinalo Jafta (22) the only player to offer any resistance.

The innings folded for just 69 runs, South Africa’s second-lowest total in Women’s World Cup history. Ten batters failed to reach double figures as England’s attack shared the spoils - Smith finishing with three, while Nat Sciver-Brunt, Sophie Ecclestone, and Charlie Dean picked up two apiece. Lauren Bell chipped in with one.

Chasing was a formality, as Amy Jones (40 off 50) and Tammy Beaumont (21)* knocked off the runs in just 14.1 overs, securing a crushing 10-wicket win. It was England’s fourth-largest victory in terms of balls to spare, with 215 deliveries unused.

The result gave England a huge Net Run Rate boost, lifting them straight to the top of the table in their opening match. Australia, Bangladesh, and India also remain unbeaten after their first outings.

Updated Women’s World Cup 2025 Points Table after ENG vs SA

England – Played 1, Won 1, Lost 0, Points 2, NRR +3.773

Australia – Played 1, Won 1, Lost 0, Points 2, NRR +1.780

Bangladesh – Played 1, Won 1, Lost 0, Points 2, NRR +1.623

India – Played 1, Won 1, Lost 0, Points 2, NRR +1.255

Sri Lanka – Played 1, Won 0, Lost 1, Points 0, NRR -1.255

Pakistan – Played 1, Won 0, Lost 1, Points 0, NRR -1.623

New Zealand – Played 1, Won 0, Lost 1, Points 0, NRR -1.780

South Africa – Played 1, Won 0, Lost 1, Points 0, NRR -3.773

England's latest triumph over South Africa has entered the record books as one of their most dominant wins in Women’s World Cup history.

With 215 balls left unused, the result stands alongside some of their most one-sided victories:

243 balls remaining vs South Africa (2013)

231 balls remaining vs India (1982)

215 balls remaining vs South Africa (2025)

207 balls remaining vs Ireland (1988)

205 balls remaining vs Trinidad & Tobago (1973)

Published at : 04 Oct 2025 09:51 AM (IST)
Tags :
PAK Vs BAN Pakistan Vs Bangladesh BAN Vs PAK Womens ODI World Cup Womens World Cup Points Table
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
'Significant Step Forward': PM Modi Hails Trump's Leadership As Hamas Agrees To Gaza Peace Deal
'Significant Step Forward': PM Modi Hails Trump's Leadership As Hamas Agrees To Gaza Deal
World
Trump Orders Israel To Halt Gaza Bombing After Hamas Agrees To Parts Of Peace Plan
Trump Orders Israel To Halt Gaza Bombing After Hamas Agrees To Parts Of Peace Plan
Cricket
Mohsin Naqvi To Be Awarded Gold Medal In Pakistan For Asia Cup Trophy Episode: Report
Mohsin Naqvi To Be Awarded Gold Medal In Pakistan For Asia Cup Trophy Episode
World
Hamas Accepts Parts Of Gaza Plan, Agrees To Free All Israeli Hostages After Trump's Ultimatum
Hamas Accepts Parts Of Trump's Gaza Plan, Agrees To Free All Israeli Hostages
Advertisement

Videos

Bareilly SSP Leads Flag March City Split Into Four Super Zones And Four Special Zones
Breaking: Suspected Cough Syrup Kills 11 Children In MP And Rajasthan, Investigation Underway
Nitish Kumar Highlights Women Empowerment, Recalls Jeevika Self‑Help Success
POK Protests Escalate: Pakistan Forces Open Fire, 19 Killed, Internet Suspended
PM Modi to Hold Virtual Dialogue with Bihar Youth Tomorrow, Major Announcements Expected
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Recalibrating India-Canada Bilateral Relations
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget