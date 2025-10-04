Updated Women's World Cup 2025 Points Table After England Defeat South Africa

Updated Women’s World Cup 2025 Points Table: South Africa endured a nightmare start in Guwahati as Linsey Smith ripped through their batting order, producing a stunning spell of 3 wickets for just 7 runs in her first three overs.

The Proteas lost their first wicket at nine, and from there the collapse was swift, with Sinalo Jafta (22) the only player to offer any resistance.

The innings folded for just 69 runs, South Africa’s second-lowest total in Women’s World Cup history. Ten batters failed to reach double figures as England’s attack shared the spoils - Smith finishing with three, while Nat Sciver-Brunt, Sophie Ecclestone, and Charlie Dean picked up two apiece. Lauren Bell chipped in with one.

Chasing was a formality, as Amy Jones (40 off 50) and Tammy Beaumont (21)* knocked off the runs in just 14.1 overs, securing a crushing 10-wicket win. It was England’s fourth-largest victory in terms of balls to spare, with 215 deliveries unused.

The result gave England a huge Net Run Rate boost, lifting them straight to the top of the table in their opening match. Australia, Bangladesh, and India also remain unbeaten after their first outings.

Updated Women’s World Cup 2025 Points Table after ENG vs SA

England – Played 1, Won 1, Lost 0, Points 2, NRR +3.773

Australia – Played 1, Won 1, Lost 0, Points 2, NRR +1.780

Bangladesh – Played 1, Won 1, Lost 0, Points 2, NRR +1.623

India – Played 1, Won 1, Lost 0, Points 2, NRR +1.255

Sri Lanka – Played 1, Won 0, Lost 1, Points 0, NRR -1.255

Pakistan – Played 1, Won 0, Lost 1, Points 0, NRR -1.623

New Zealand – Played 1, Won 0, Lost 1, Points 0, NRR -1.780

South Africa – Played 1, Won 0, Lost 1, Points 0, NRR -3.773

England's latest triumph over South Africa has entered the record books as one of their most dominant wins in Women’s World Cup history.

With 215 balls left unused, the result stands alongside some of their most one-sided victories:

243 balls remaining vs South Africa (2013)

231 balls remaining vs India (1982)

215 balls remaining vs South Africa (2025)

207 balls remaining vs Ireland (1988)

205 balls remaining vs Trinidad & Tobago (1973)