Updated Asia Cup Super 4 Points Table After India's Win Vs Bangladesh

India's undefeated run in the ACC Asia Cup 2025 continues with their Super 4 win over Bangladesh.

This was the first time that the Men in Blue were defending a target at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in the tournament, and despite managing to set only a modest total of 168, they were able to beat their opponents comprehensively.

Here's what the updated Asia Cup Super 4 Points Table looks like after this match:

Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 Points Table

India - Matches: 2 | Won: 2 | Lost: 0 | Tied: 0 | N/R: - | Points: 4 | NRR: +1.357

Pakistan - Matches: 2 | Won: 1 | Lost: 1 | Tied: 0 | N/R: - | Points: 2 | NRR: +0.226

Bangladesh - Matches: 2 | Won: 1 | Lost: 1 | Tied: 0 | N/R: - | Points: 0 | NRR: -0.969

Sri Lanka - Matches: 2 | Won: 0 | Lost: 2 | Tied: 0 | N/R: - | Points: 0 | NRR: -0.590

IND vs BAN: Match Summary

Bangladesh won the toss and chose to bowl, but were without their injured captain.

India got off to a strong start, with Abhishek Sharma and Shubman Gill finding boundaries early, demolishing the bowling lineup during the Power Play.

However, Gill fell soon after the Power Play ended, and Shivam Dube’s promotion up the order didn’t pay off. Sharma top-scored with 75 before an unfortunate run-out, while Suryakumar Yadav’s quick dismissal at 5 runs further stalled momentum. Bangladesh’s sharp fielding and regular wickets restricted India to 168/6.

Bangladesh began brightly in reply, though Bumrah struck early. The Indian bowlers soon tightened their grip, pulling back the scoring rate and striking regularly.

Saif Hassan fought with a fifty, but lacked support as wickets kept tumbling. Eventually, Bangladesh were bowled out for 127, handing India a comfortable win by 41 runs.

It is also worth noting that this victory comes after the Men in Blue dropped 5 catches in the field. They also had a rather poor fielding display against Pakistan in the Super 4, dropping a couple of catches then as well.

