Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeCitiesSons Accused of Plotting Murder of Retired Indian Air Force Officer In UP Over Property Dispute

Sons Accused of Plotting Murder of Retired Indian Air Force Officer In UP Over Property Dispute

They hired Arvind, a neighbour, and his brother-in-law, Naveen, a UP police constable, to carry out the hit. Arvind confessed and was arrested, while the sons and Naveen are absconding.

By : Ayesha Fatima | Updated at : 02 Jan 2026 11:35 AM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

The Uttar Pradesh Police on Thursday claimed to have made a major breakthrough in the murder case of retired Indian Air Force officer Yogesh Kumar, who was shot dead last month in Ghaziabad’s Loni area. Investigators alleged that the killing was planned by Kumar’s own sons, who reportedly hired contract killers to eliminate their father.

Police said the 58-year-old former officer had been pressing his sons to vacate his house, triggering a dispute that allegedly escalated into a plot to murder him for his property. The revelation came days after Kumar was gunned down in broad daylight, a crime that had sent shockwaves through the locality.

Shot While On A Phone Call In Loni

According to earlier police accounts, Yogesh Kumar, a resident of Baghpat, was attacked on December 26 near Ashok Vihar in Ghaziabad’s Loni. He was walking towards the Delhi–Saharanpur road around 12:40 pm while speaking on the phone when two unidentified men on a motorcycle approached him.

The assailants allegedly pointed a firearm at Kumar and opened fire, hitting him in the head. He collapsed at the spot and was rushed to the hospital, where doctors declared him dead on arrival. At the time, police said CCTV footage suggested that Kumar may have recognised the attackers and attempted to flee.

Contract Killers, Constable Under Scanner

Police now claim the retired officer’s sons hired a neighbour, identified as Arvind, to carry out the murder. Arvind allegedly executed the shooting along with his brother-in-law, Naveen, a Uttar Pradesh Police constable posted in Kaushambi district, according to PTI, citing investigators.

During interrogation, Arvind reportedly confessed to his role in the crime. He was arrested on Wednesday evening and produced before a Ghaziabad court on Thursday, which sent him to 14 days of judicial custody. Police said they recovered a .315 bore country-made pistol, two live cartridges and spent shells from his possession.

The constable accused in the case, along with the victim’s two sons, is currently absconding. Police said multiple teams have been formed to trace and arrest them.

Investigators earlier recovered a live .315 calibre cartridge from the crime scene and analysed CCTV footage from nearby areas to track the movements of the attackers. An FIR had been registered soon after the incident, and police said route mapping and footage analysis played a key role in cracking the case.

The probe is ongoing, and officials said further arrests are expected as they piece together the full conspiracy behind the killing of the retired IAF officer.

Related Video

Breaking: New Year Crowd at Khatu Shyam Temple, Lakhs Gather for Darshan

About the author Ayesha Fatima

Ayesha Fatima is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English covering politics, national developments and global affairs. She brings clarity, curiosity and a reader-first approach to every piece she writes. She holds a Master’s degree in Convergent Journalism from Jamia Millia Islamia.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at ayeshaf@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 02 Jan 2026 11:35 AM (IST)
Tags :
Ghaziabad News IAF Officer Murder
Advertisement

Top Headlines

World
KKR’s Bangladeshi Player Row: BJP Leader Calls Shah Rukh Khan ‘Traitor’, Cong, Dhirendra Shastri Back Actor
KKR’s Bangladeshi Player Row: BJP Leader Calls Shah Rukh Khan ‘Traitor’, Cong, Dhirendra Shastri Back Actor
Cities
Sewer Bacteria Found In Drinking Water As Death Toll Rises In Indore Diarrhoea Outbreak
Sewer Bacteria Found In Drinking Water As Death Toll Rises In Indore Diarrhoea Outbreak
India
'I Think Of Your Words...': Zohran Mamdani Sends Handwritten Note To Jailed Activist Umar Khalid
'I Think Of Your Words...': Zohran Mamdani Sends Handwritten Note To Jailed Activist Umar Khalid
World
Several Killed As Protests Against Khamenei Over Economy Turns Violent In Iran: Reports
Several Killed As Protests Against Khamenei Over Economy Turns Violent In Iran: Reports
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking: New Year Crowd at Khatu Shyam Temple, Lakhs Gather for Darshan
Ghaziabad Shock: Son Gave ₹5 Lakh Supari to Kill Retired Air Force Father
Astrology Forecast 2026: Astrology Forecast Flags Health, Power Challenges for Trump in 2026s
Breaking News: Indore Water Contamination Tragedy, Seven Dead, Minister’s Remarks Spark Outrage
Breaking: Row Over SRK Buying Bangladeshi Player Amid Hindu Rights Anger
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
Opinion | From Washington DC To Dhaka-India To Confront A Tougher World In 2026
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget