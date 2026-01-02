Sons Accused of Plotting Murder of Retired Indian Air Force Officer In UP Over Property Dispute

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





The Uttar Pradesh Police on Thursday claimed to have made a major breakthrough in the murder case of retired Indian Air Force officer Yogesh Kumar, who was shot dead last month in Ghaziabad’s Loni area. Investigators alleged that the killing was planned by Kumar’s own sons, who reportedly hired contract killers to eliminate their father.

Police said the 58-year-old former officer had been pressing his sons to vacate his house, triggering a dispute that allegedly escalated into a plot to murder him for his property. The revelation came days after Kumar was gunned down in broad daylight, a crime that had sent shockwaves through the locality.

Shot While On A Phone Call In Loni

According to earlier police accounts, Yogesh Kumar, a resident of Baghpat, was attacked on December 26 near Ashok Vihar in Ghaziabad’s Loni. He was walking towards the Delhi–Saharanpur road around 12:40 pm while speaking on the phone when two unidentified men on a motorcycle approached him.

The assailants allegedly pointed a firearm at Kumar and opened fire, hitting him in the head. He collapsed at the spot and was rushed to the hospital, where doctors declared him dead on arrival. At the time, police said CCTV footage suggested that Kumar may have recognised the attackers and attempted to flee.

Contract Killers, Constable Under Scanner

Police now claim the retired officer’s sons hired a neighbour, identified as Arvind, to carry out the murder. Arvind allegedly executed the shooting along with his brother-in-law, Naveen, a Uttar Pradesh Police constable posted in Kaushambi district, according to PTI, citing investigators.

During interrogation, Arvind reportedly confessed to his role in the crime. He was arrested on Wednesday evening and produced before a Ghaziabad court on Thursday, which sent him to 14 days of judicial custody. Police said they recovered a .315 bore country-made pistol, two live cartridges and spent shells from his possession.

The constable accused in the case, along with the victim’s two sons, is currently absconding. Police said multiple teams have been formed to trace and arrest them.

Investigators earlier recovered a live .315 calibre cartridge from the crime scene and analysed CCTV footage from nearby areas to track the movements of the attackers. An FIR had been registered soon after the incident, and police said route mapping and footage analysis played a key role in cracking the case.

The probe is ongoing, and officials said further arrests are expected as they piece together the full conspiracy behind the killing of the retired IAF officer.