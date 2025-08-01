Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
UAE, Pakistan & Afghanistan T20I Tri-Series: Full Schedule & Match Timings

All matches will take place at the historic Sharjah Cricket Stadium, a venue known for its iconic finishes and lively evening crowds.

By : ABP Live Sports | Updated at : 01 Aug 2025 04:09 PM (IST)

Cricket fans are in for a treat as the United Arab Emirates prepares to host an electrifying seven-match T20 International tri-series featuring Pakistan and Afghanistan.

Set to begin on August 29, all matches will take place at the historic Sharjah Cricket Stadium, a venue known for its iconic finishes and lively evening crowds.

The tri-series is a crucial build-up event for all three teams ahead of the Asia Cup 2025, offering a chance to fine-tune combinations, assess player form, and build momentum. The action kicks off with a high-octane clash between Pakistan and Afghanistan in the tournament opener, promising fireworks right from the start.

This compact tournament will unfold over ten days, culminating in the final on September 7. Notably, all games will be held in the evening, with a scheduled start time of 7:00 PM local time, ensuring prime-time viewership for fans across the region.

Here’s the full match schedule for the T20I tri-series (local time):

August 29 – Afghanistan vs Pakistan – 7:00 PM

August 30 – UAE vs Pakistan – 7:00 PM

September 1 – Afghanistan vs UAE – 7:00 PM

September 2 – Afghanistan vs Pakistan – 7:00 PM

September 4 – Pakistan vs UAE – 7:00 PM

September 5 – Afghanistan vs UAE – 7:00 PM

September 7 – Final – 7:00 PM

Each of the teams brings its own strengths—Pakistan with their fiery pace attack, Afghanistan’s spin-heavy unit, and UAE looking to punch above their weight on home turf. The series promises to be not just a competitive showcase of regional talent, but also a litmus test ahead of major tournaments looming later in the year.

Fans can expect tightly contested matches under the lights, as Sharjah once again becomes the center stage for thrilling international cricket.

Published at : 01 Aug 2025 04:09 PM (IST)
