Indian leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal has opened up about the emotional scenes that unfolded in the dressing room following India’s heartbreaking loss to New Zealand in the 2019 World Cup semi-final in Manchester.

Speaking on the podcast Figuring Out with Raj Shamani, Chahal shared how the defeat left several senior players, including Virat Kohli, in tears.

India, after bowling well to restrict New Zealand to 239, faltered in the chase and fell short by 18 runs on the reserve day.

'Saw Virat bhaiya crying'

Chahal, who was part of the playing XI, recalled how the team was devastated. “I saw Virat bhaiya crying in the bathroom,” he said. “When I came off as the last batter, he still had tears in his eyes. Not just him, almost everyone was crying.”

The leg-spinner also reflected on the differences in captaincy styles of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli. While praising Rohit's calm demeanor on the field, Chahal said Kohli brings unrelenting energy and intensity every single day. “With Rohit bhaiya, it’s how he handles things on the ground. With Virat bhaiya, it’s his energy — always high, never dips,” he added.

Could have delivered better performance, admits Chahal

Chahal admitted that the semi-final remains a personal low point in his career. He ended with figures of 1 for 63 in his 10 overs and feels he could have delivered a better performance.

“It was Mahi bhai’s last match,” Chahal said ruefully. “… I could have done better. I still regret that. I could have pushed myself a bit more, bowled a bit better, and leaked 10-15 fewer runs. But sometimes you are in that flow, it happens so quickly that you don’t get time to think. I thought if I was calmer I could have done even better. I gave my best but it was the semi-final, a bigger stage and you have to give your 10-15% extra.”

Currently, Chahal is plying his trade in England’s county circuit, while the Indian Test team continues its campaign in the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy.