Travis Head Dropped From IND vs AUS T20Is - Surprising Reason Revealed

Cricket Australia has made a surprising announcement: opener Travis Head will not feature in the final two T20Is against India. While some may see this as a boost for India, the decision isn’t due to poor form in the ongoing series.

Head has chosen to focus on Test cricket and will participate in the upcoming Sheffield Shield tournament for South Australia against Tasmania starting November 10. This preparation comes ahead of the 2025 Ashes series between Australia and England, set to begin on November 21.

Selectors had offered players the option to either continue with the T20I squad or play domestic cricket. Head opted for the latter, signaling his focus on the longer format rather than being dropped for performance reasons.

Head's performance in Ind vs Aus T20 Series

In the current T20 series against India, Travis Head’s opportunities were limited. The first T20I was abandoned after just 9.4 overs. In the second match, he scored 28 runs from 15 balls, including three fours and a six, while in the third T20, he managed only 6 runs.

With Head stepping aside for the fourth T20 on November 6 and the fifth T20 on November 8, Australia will look to other players to fill the void, while he gears up for his Ashes preparation.

IND vs AUS T20 series - What has happened so far

India-Australia T20I series has been a mix of weather disruptions and competitive cricket.

The first match was abandoned after 9.4 overs due to rain. Australia clinched the second match by 4 wickets.

India bounced back in 3rd T20I to secured the victory by 5 wickets with 9 balls to spare, asserting dominance in the series and putting Australia on the back foot ahead of the remaining matches.

Also on ABP Live | Victory Parade For India's Women's World Cup Win: BCCI Shares Plans

Also on ABP Live | T20 Tournament's Organisers Flee, Players Temporarily Blocked From Leaving Hotel