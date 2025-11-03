T20 Tournament's Organisers Flee, Players Temporarily Blocked From Leaving Hotel

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeSportsCricketT20 Tournament's Organisers Flee, Players Temporarily Blocked From Leaving Hotel

The tournament included eight teams and had announced the participation of 32 former international cricketers, including Chris Gayle, Martin Guptill, Moeen Ali, and Shakib Al Hasan.

By : ABP Live Sports | Updated at : 03 Nov 2025 01:38 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Indian Heaven Premier League (IHPL), a T20 cricket tournament held in Srinagar, Jammu and Kashmir, featuring a mix of local, national, and international players, has hit major turbulence.

Several players temporarily remain stranded in a local hotel after organizers allegedly failed to settle hotel bills. Participants from the eight competing teams are now assessing their losses.

The privately organized league ran into trouble when some players refused to play matches, citing unpaid dues, which disrupted the event. Hosted at Bakshi Stadium, a venue typically used for football and government events, the league had drawn large crowds since its launch on October 25.

Big Names, Few Arrivals

The tournament included eight teams and had announced the participation of 32 former international cricketers, including Chris Gayle, Martin Guptill, Moeen Ali, and Shakib Al Hasan. However, only Chris Gayle and former Indian pacer Praveen Kumar actually arrived. The rest of the teams comprised former Ranji players and local talent.

Recent reports indicate that players scheduled for matches were told not to attend due to “technical issues,” resulting in the cancellation of several games. Some local cricketers had already withdrawn from the league, citing irregularities, unclear contracts, and non-payment. Matches slated for November 1 and 2 at Bakshi Stadium were also canceled after players refused to take the field.

Players and Staff Left in Limbo

Government officials from the Jammu and Kashmir Sports Council clarified that the council had no involvement in the league, providing only the stadium for a fee.

Players at a local Hotel in Rajbagh, Srinagar, reported being stranded, with over 100 rooms booked but unpaid. According to reports, the organizers fled without paying more than ₹80 lakh, leaving players, umpires, and staff in a difficult situation.

Catering staff, drivers, and other service providers also claimed they were unpaid. Match official Melissa Juniper confirmed that organizers disappeared late at night with their phones switched off. She added, “The hotel, player, and umpire bills haven’t been paid.”

International Players Leave, Local Players Struggle

Among the affected participants, Chris Gayle played three matches before leaving, while Thisara Perera featured in one match. Players from South Africa and Oman, including Richard Levi, Shoaib Mohammed, and Ayan Khan, also participated. The league was promoted by a prominent cricketer from Jammu and Kashmir but is not recognized by BCCI or JKCA.

The Indian Heaven Premier League, which initially promised to be a major cricketing attraction in the region, has instead turned into a financial and organizational disaster, leaving players, staff, and fans frustrated and shocked.

Published at : 03 Nov 2025 01:38 PM (IST)
Tags :
IHPL Indian Heaven Premier League IHPL 2025
Read more
