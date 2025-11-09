Top 5 Cricketers With Most Player Of The Series Awards

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeSportsCricketTop 5 Cricketers With Most Player Of The Series Awards

Here’s a look at the top five cricketers who have earned this distinction the most times across Tests, ODIs, and T20

By : ABP Live Sports | Updated at : 09 Nov 2025 12:13 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

In international cricket, the Player of the Series award is the ultimate recognition of a player’s consistency and impact over an entire series. It is awarded to the player who makes the most significant contributions to their team across all matches.

Here’s a look at the top five cricketers who have earned this distinction the most times across Tests, ODIs, and T20Is.

Virat Kohli – India

Topping the list is India’s batting maestro Virat Kohli. Since his debut in 2008, Kohli has claimed the Player of the Series award 21 times across 553 matches and 167 series. He has won it 3 times in Tests, 11 in ODIs, and 7 in T20Is, showcasing his remarkable consistency and ability to perform under pressure.

Sachin Tendulkar – India

The legendary Sachin Tendulkar comes in second. Between 1989 and 2013, the “God of Cricket” won the award 20 times, including 5 in Tests and 15 in ODIs. Tendulkar’s long-standing dominance over two decades cements his legacy as one of cricket’s all-time greats.

Shakib Al Hasan – Bangladesh

Bangladesh’s premier all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan is third on the list, having earned the Player of the Series honor 17 times in 162 series. Known for his ability to influence games with both bat and ball, Shakib won 5 Test, 7 ODI, and 5 T20I series awards.

Jacques Kallis – South Africa

South African all-rounder Jacques Kallis also makes the list with 15 Player of the Series awards in 519 matches and 148 series. His unmatched skill in both batting and bowling allowed him to consistently sway matches in South Africa’s favor.

David Warner – Australia

Rounding out the top five is Australia’s aggressive opener David Warner. Warner has claimed this honor 13 times across 383 matches and 126 series, thanks to his explosive batting that can turn games around in any format.

Also on ABP Live | Full Schedule Of India vs South Africa Series 2025: Venues, Dates, And Match Timings

