Full Schedule Of India vs South Africa Series 2025: Venues, Dates, And Match Timings

Team India’s tour of Australia has wrapped up with mixed results. Australia clinched the three-match ODI series 2-1, but India bounced back in the T20Is, winning that series 2-1.

Now, the focus shifts to South Africa, who will tour India from November 14 to December 19, featuring two Tests, three ODIs, and five T20Is. Here’s the full schedule:

Test Series – Two Matches

India vs South Africa Tests: November 14–26

1st Test: November 14–18 – Eden Gardens, Kolkata - 9:30 AM IST

2nd Test: November 22–26 – Barsapara Stadium, Guwahati - 9:30 AM IST

ODI Series – Three Matches

India vs South Africa ODIs: November 30–December 6

1st ODI: November 30 – JSCA International Stadium, Ranchi - 1:30 AM IST

2nd ODI: December 3 – Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium, Raipur - 1:30 AM IST

3rd ODI: December 6 – Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Stadium, Visakhapatnam - 1:30 AM IST

T20I Series – Five Matches

India vs South Africa T20Is: December 9–19

1st T20: December 9 – Barabati Stadium, Cuttack - 7:00 PM IST

2nd T20: December 11 – Punjab Cricket Association Stadium, Chandigarh - 7:00 PM IST

3rd T20: December 14 – Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium, Dharamsala - 7:00 PM IST

4th T20: December 17 – Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow - 7:00 PM IST

5th T20: December 19 – Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad - 7:00 PM IST

This series will test India across all formats, starting with the two Tests before moving to the limited-overs matches against a strong South African side.

The last tours of South Africa’s men’s cricket team to India were in September–October 2022 for a limited-overs series and in March 2020 for a disrupted ODI series.

South Africa in India (2022)

This tour featured three T20Is and three ODIs:

T20I Series: India won the series 2–1, taking the first two matches before South Africa claimed the third.

ODI Series: India also won 2–1 in the ODIs. South Africa won the opening match, but India bounced back to win the next two and secure the series.

South Africa in India (2019–2020)

This tour included a Test series and an ODI series:

Test Series (late 2019): India dominated the three-match Test series with a 3–0 whitewash, including two wins by an innings margin.

T20I Series (late 2019): The three-match T20I series ended 1–1, as the first game was washed out due to rain.

ODI Series (March 2020): The ODI series was cancelled after the first match because of the COVID-19 outbreak. The first match was abandoned due to rain, and the remaining two were called off.