Top 10 Richest Australian Cricketers By Net Worth

Top 10 Richest Australian Cricketers By Net Worth

Here's a look at the top 10 richest Australian cricketers by net worth.

By : ABP Live Sports | Updated at : 02 Sep 2025 10:38 AM (IST)
Australia has produced some of the most iconic cricketers in the history of the sport. Beyond their on-field achievements, many have built substantial fortunes through endorsements, media roles, and business ventures.

Here's a look at the top 10 richest Australian cricketers by net worth:

1. Ricky Ponting – $70 Million

Widely regarded as one of the greatest Australian cricketers, Ricky Ponting has amassed a fortune through his successful playing career, coaching roles, and media appearances.

Post-retirement, he has remained a prominent figure in the sport through his commentary roles with Channel 7 and the International Cricket Council. Ponting also co-founded Ponting Wines and endorses brands like Adidas and Kookaburra.

2. Pat Cummins – $50 Million

As the current captain of the Australian Test team, Pat Cummins has not only excelled on the field but also built a significant financial portfolio. His central contract with Cricket Australia and lucrative IPL deals, including a record-breaking bid by Kolkata Knight Riders in 2020, have contributed to his wealth. Off the pitch, Cummins is a popular face for several brand endorsements and has invested in business ventures. 

3. Shane Watson – $40 Million

Shane Watson's wealth stems from his successful cricketing career and his ventures post-retirement. He has been involved in coaching roles, commentary, and has secured endorsement deals with various brands. His diversified income streams have solidified his position among the wealthiest Australian cricketers. 

4. Steve Smith – $30 Million

Steve Smith's exceptional batting prowess has earned him a substantial income from his cricketing contracts and endorsements. Beyond the field, Smith has invested wisely, contributing to his growing net worth. His popularity and consistent performances continue to bolster his financial.

5. David Warner – $25 Million

David Warner's aggressive batting style has made him a fan favorite and a sought-after figure for endorsements. His participation in various T20 leagues, including the IPL, and deals with major brands have significantly contributed to his wealth.

6. Glenn Maxwell – $20 Million

Known for his explosive batting and versatility, Glenn Maxwell has built a considerable fortune through his cricketing career and endorsements. His involvement in various T20 leagues and media appearances have added to his financial success.

7. Adam Gilchrist – $18 Million

As one of the most successful wicket-keeper batsmen, Adam Gilchrist has enjoyed a lucrative career. Post-retirement, he has engaged in commentary, coaching, and endorsement deals, maintaining a strong financial position.

8. Matthew Hayden – $15 Million

Matthew Hayden's powerful batting and media presence have contributed to his wealth. He has been involved in commentary roles and endorsement deals, ensuring a steady income stream post-retirement.

9. Michael Clarke – $12 Million

Michael Clarke's leadership on the field and subsequent media roles have bolstered his net worth. His involvement in various business ventures and endorsement deals have added to his financial portfolio.

10. Mark Waugh – $10 Million

Mark Waugh's elegant batting and post-retirement media roles have contributed to his wealth. His involvement in commentary and endorsement deals have ensured a steady income post-cricket.

Published at : 02 Sep 2025 10:34 AM (IST)
Tags :
Mitchell Starc Steve Smith David Warner Mitchell Starc Retirement Mitchell Starc Net Worth Richest Australian Cricketers
Trending Opinion

Dr Prosenjit Nath
Dr Prosenjit NathThe writer is a technocrat, political analyst, and author.
Netaji's Statue In Assam's Silchar Reminds Nation Of Bose's 'Dilli Chalo' Call From Northeast | OPINION
Opinion
