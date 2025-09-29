Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
IPL 2025Live ScoreSchedulesResults
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeSportsCricketTilak Varma: Rising Star Who Lit Up India’s Asia Cup Win Over Pakistan

Tilak Varma: Rising Star Who Lit Up India’s Asia Cup Win Over Pakistan

Tilak Varma's resilient innings drove India to a successful chase against Pakistan in the Asia Cup 2025 final. For those unaware of him, here's everything they need to know.

By : ABP Live Sports | Updated at : 29 Sep 2025 10:36 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

India won the toss and challenged Pakistan a post a target in the Asia Cup final, and while they started strong, the Men in Blue were able to restrict them at just 147 runs. 

An easy chase, most would have hoped, especially keeping Abhishek Sharma's form in mind, but the top order flopped, and it was India's young middle-order batsman, Tilak Varma, who stepped up under pressure, and carried the chase through to the finish line. 

Naturally, fan interest has piqued in the 22-year old, so here's all that you need to know about India's Asia Cup final star - Tilak Varma.

Tilak Varma: Everything you need to know 

Tilak Varma was born in Hyderabad, Andhra Pradesh, on November 8, 2002.

According to reports, Varma’s father couldn’t afford private coaching for him during his childhood. However, his first coach, Salam Bayash, stepped in, covering training expenses and providing him with the necessary equipment. 

Tilak went on to make his first-class debut for Hyderabad in the 2018–19 season. The following year, he earned a spot in India’s squad for the 2020 Under-19 World Cup held in South Africa. He featured in all six matches during the tournament, contributing 86 runs across three innings as India advanced to the final.

He was also the second-highest run scorer for Hyderabad in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy (2021-22 ), following which Mumbai Indians picked him in the 2022 IPL Auctions.

The Asia Cup final Man of the Match had showed spark and promise right from the get-go, and soon emerged as a pivotal figure in the MI lineup, through which he earned his maiden India T20I call-up in 2023. 

While he is primarily a batsman, Tilak can also chip in as a right arm off-break bowler if needed.

Tilak Varma: Key Stats

Tilak Varma has represented India in 32 T20Is so far, scoring 962 runs in 30 innings. As for the Asia Cup final, he scored 69 off 53 deliveries.

He has also represented India in ODIs, but only on 4 occasions so far, scoring 68 runs.

In the IPL, he has represented Mumbai Indians in 54 matches as of this writing, scoring 1499 runs.

 

Published at : 29 Sep 2025 10:36 AM (IST)
Tags :
Tilak Varma India Asia Cup Asia Cup Final Asia Cup 2025 India VS Pakistan Who Is Tilak Varma Tilak Varma Asia Cup Final Tilak Varma Asia Cup Tilak Varma Stats Tilak Varma Profile
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Sports
India Not Awarded Asia Cup Trophy After They Refuse To Take It From PCB Chief Mohsin Naqvi
India Not Awarded Asia Cup Trophy After They Refuse To Take It From PCB Chief Mohsin Naqvi
Cities
Vijay Faces Hoax Bomb Threat Amid Karur Fallout; Rahul Gandhi Dials CM Stalin To Enquire About Situation: UPDATES
Vijay Faces Hoax Bomb Threat Amid Karur Fallout; Rahul Dials Stalin To Enquire About Situation: UPDATES
Cities
Karur Stampede: TN Police Say Vijay ‘Ignored Advice; TVK Didn’t Provide Food Or Water To Crowd Waiting Since Noon’
Karur Stampede: TN Police Say Vijay ‘Ignored Advice; TVK Didn’t Provide Food Or Water To Crowd Waiting Since Noon’
World
'Greatness In Middle East': Trump Drops 'Something Special' Hint As US Floats 21-Point Gaza Peace Plan
'Greatness In Middle East': Trump Drops 'Something Special' Hint As US Floats 21-Point Gaza Peace Plan
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking News: Jaishankar Hits Back at Pakistan, Calls It the “Epicenter of Global Terrorism” | ABP NEWS
Janhit: Seemanchal Turns Political Battleground Ahead of Bihar Polls | ABP NEWS
Mahadangal: Communal Tensions Boil Over in Bareilly Amid Cleric's Provocative Remarks | ABP NEWS
Mahadangal: Akhilesh Slams CM Yogi Over Bareilly Riot, 'Force Is a Sign of Weak Governance' | ABP NEWS
Janhit: India Exposes Pakistan’s Lies at UNGA, Diplomat Petal Gahlot Slams Terror Glorification | ABP NEWS
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Saniya Kulkarni
Saniya Kulkarni
Diplomacy Under Trump: Unpredictable, Transactional, And Reshaping Global Politics
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget