Fastest Century Ever: Batsman Reached 100 In Just 21 Minutes

When discussions arise about the fastest centuries in cricket, most fans think of innings scored in the fewest balls. Yet, the record for the quickest hundred by time is less known - and it belongs to England all-rounder Glen Chappell.

In 1993, Chappell set an extraordinary benchmark in a first-class match, a record that has stood unchallenged for over three decades.

100 Runs in Just 21 Minutes

On July 15, 1993, Chappell, representing Lancashire against Glamorgan, opened the innings in the second innings.

From the moment he stepped onto the field, he attacked the bowlers relentlessly. Chappell reached his century in 21 minutes off 27 balls, striking 10 fours and 9 sixes. By time, this remains the fastest century in first-class cricket history.

Breaking Previous Records

Before Glen Chappell, Australia’s Tom Moody held the record, scoring a hundred in 26 minutes for Glamorgan against Warwickshire in 1990. Chappell’s blistering innings smashed that record, etching his name in cricket history.

Match Context

Lancashire had posted 310 in their first innings, while Glamorgan declared at 303, leaving a slender 7-run lead.

Chappell’s explosive knock helped Lancashire reach 235 in 12 overs in the second innings. Despite his heroics, Glamorgan chased down 243 runs in 52.1 overs, losing just three wickets. Though the team couldn’t secure a win, Chappell’s century remains legendary.

Chappell’s Career

Glen Chappell enjoyed a successful domestic career but had limited international opportunities. His ODI debut for England in 2006 was cut short by injury after bowling only four overs, and he never played for England again.

Even in today’s era of T20 cricket and power-hitting, no one has managed to score a century in such a short span of time, making Chappell’s innings a truly iconic feat in the history of the game.

