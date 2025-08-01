Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeSportsCricketEx-Team Manager Reveals Details Behind Rohit Sharma's Sudden Test Retirement

Ex-Team Manager Reveals Details Behind Rohit Sharma's Sudden Test Retirement

Jaydev Shah — who served as India’s team manager during the Australia tour — provided fresh insight into Rohit’s decision to step away from red-ball cricket.

By : ABP Live Sports | Updated at : 01 Aug 2025 08:21 PM (IST)

Rohit Sharma’s sudden retirement from Test cricket came as a major shock, especially since he was leading the Indian team at the time.

Speculation was rife that the decision may have been influenced by the BCCI. However, months after the announcement, some clarity has emerged.

During a recent podcast, Jaydev Shah — who served as India’s team manager during the Australia tour — provided fresh insight into Rohit’s decision to step away from red-ball cricket. According to Shah, the move stemmed from personal and performance-related reasons, not external pressure.

Turning Point in Rohit’s Test Career

Rohit Sharma endured a rough patch during the Australian series, struggling to score consistently. After becoming a father and returning to the national side, his form dipped, eventually leading to his exclusion from the final Test in Sydney.

Shah explained, “He had a baby, he came back and he couldn’t make runs. Okay, he was out of form. He was dropped from the last Test (Sydney), but then he won the Champions Trophy. I think he thought it was time for him to play white ball more than red ball and give another cricketer a chance.”

Shah further elaborated on the BCCI’s stance during this period, saying the board was more focused on grooming new talent for the next Test cycle. “I think the board was looking at things like, we have to prepare our team for the next championship. That’s a two-year cycle so it’s better if new players get set and get there.”

Selfless Exit for Team India’s Growth

Highlighting Rohit’s foresight, Shah noted, “And it didn’t seem like Rohit could take it for two more years. He also had his injury, he didn’t play a couple of IPL matches because of that either. I think that’s what he thought, and left for the team to grow and build nicely in the new cycle. Such big decisions are taken by big people like Rohit themselves.”

Despite stepping away from Tests, Rohit continues to remain an integral part of India’s limited-overs setup. As captain, his focus is now on white-ball cricket, with an eye on leading the side into the 2027 ODI World Cup.

Published at : 01 Aug 2025 08:21 PM (IST)
Tags :
ROHIT SHARMA IND Vs ENG 5th Test Rohit Sharma Retirement IND VS ENG INDIA VS ENGLAND Rohit Sharma Test Retirement Jaydev Shah
