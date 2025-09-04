Team India Jerseys Available At Massive Discounts Up To 80%

Adidas has reportedly slashed prices on official Indian cricket team jerseys - offering discounts as high as 80%.

The sportswear industry giant has been the national side's kit sponsor since 2023, and has offered fans jersey replicas and other high-quality merchandise, albeit for a steep price.

However, those interested have a great opportunity right now to claim some official Adidas India cricket gear at a fraction of the price.

What's common among all the discounted merchandise is the Dream11 logo. This fantasy sports company was India's lead sponsor, but had to end its contract with the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) following the country's new laws banning real-money online gaming apps and platforms.

The BCCI has now opened Invitations for Expression of Interest for National Team Lead Sponsor Rights.

India Cricket T20 International Jersey and more off by up to 80%

The Adidas website has listed the following items on a discount of up to 80% on its official website:

FW24 India Cricket T20 International Jersey - 80% off

FW24 India Cricket T20 International Jersey (Women) - 80% off

FW24 India Cricket T20 International Fan Jersey - 70% off

INDCRIR TRNJSYJ (kids' India practice jersey) - 80% off

India Cricket 2025 Kids Replica Training Jersey - 80% off

India Cricket T20 Replica Jersey Kids Junior - 80% off

India Cricket Tri Color Jersey With 3 Stars Women - 80% off

India Cricket Tri Color Jersey With 2 Stars Women - 80% off

India Cricket Training Jersey Women - 80% off

Test Match Cricket Jersey Women - 80% off

India Cricket Training JSY Women - 80% off

India Cricket Tri Color Jersey Women - 80% off

India Cricket T20 Replica Jersey Kids - 80% off

India Cricket One Day International 2025 Kids Replica Jersey - 80% off

For a bit of context, the FW24 India Cricket T20 International Jersey, which is the shirt that the Indian cricket team currently uses for playing T20 games usually costs Rs 5,999 on the Adidas website. However, it is available for just Rs 1,199 with the discount.