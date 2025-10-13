Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
3 Wickets In 3 Balls! Nepal Seals Thriller Against UAE In T20 World Cup Qualifier

3 Wickets In 3 Balls! Nepal Seals Thriller Against UAE In T20 World Cup Qualifier

The final over of this match began with tension and intensity, as seven runs came off the first three deliveries. However, the tide swiftly turned in Nepal's favor.

By : ABP Live Sports | Updated at : 13 Oct 2025 11:48 AM (IST)
In a dramatic showdown that kept cricket fans on the edge of their seats, Nepal pulled off a sensational one-run victory over the United Arab Emirates (UAE) in the Super Six stage of the T20 World Cup 2026 Asia Qualifier on Sunday.

The encounter, played at the Al Amerat ground, turned into an instant classic, with Nepal showcasing resilience, nerves of steel, and an unyielding spirit to secure a crucial win in the dying moments of the match.

Nepal vs UAE: Final Over Drama

UAE just needed 10 runs in final over, chasing 141. The pressure was firmly on Nepal’s all-rounder Dipendra Singh Airee.

The over began with tension and intensity, as seven runs came off the first three deliveries, including a powerful six by Dhruv Parashar on the third ball, bringing the equation down to three runs required from three balls.

However, the tide swiftly turned. On the fourth delivery, Parashar mistimed a shot to long-on and was caught, triggering a wave of excitement among the Nepali players.

The drama escalated on the fifth ball when Haider Ali was run out attempting a quick single, and in a bizarre twist, lost control of his bat, resulting in the run being disallowed.

With three runs now needed off the final delivery, UAE's Junaid Siddiqui attempted a risky second run after pushing the ball towards long-on, but Nepal’s fielders held their nerve, executing a clinical run-out to seal an unforgettable one-run triumph.

Nepal's ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Chances

With this nail-biting victory, Nepal preserved their unbeaten run in the Super Six stage, climbing to the top of the points table and taking a significant step toward qualification for the ICC T20 World Cup 2026, set to be co-hosted by India and Sri Lanka.

The qualification pathway will see the top three teams from this stage earning a spot in the tournament.

Nepal’s consistent form, having already secured dominant wins over Japan and Kuwait, has been a testament to their growing confidence and cohesion as a team.

Sunday's win over UAE further cements their momentum, placing them firmly in contention for a World Cup berth.

Published at : 13 Oct 2025 11:47 AM (IST)
