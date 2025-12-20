Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
IPL 2025Live ScoreSchedulesResults
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeSportsCricketT20 World Cup 2026: Why Shubman Gill Was Dropped; Ajit Agarkar, Suryakumar Break Silence

T20 World Cup 2026: Why Shubman Gill Was Dropped; Ajit Agarkar, Suryakumar Break Silence

Suryakumar Yadav was quick to dismiss rumors regarding Shubman Gill's technical ability. He clarified that the exclusion was a tactical maneuver.

By : ABP Live Sports | Updated at : 20 Dec 2025 02:43 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

In a major shake-up to India's T20 leadership and structure, BCCI officially omitted Shubman Gill from the 15-member squad for 2026 T20 World Cup.

The decision, announced by Chief Selector Ajit Agarkar and Captain Suryakumar Yadav, sees Axar Patel promoted to vice-captaincy while Gill, who held the role until recently, misses out entirely.

Combination Over Form: Suryakumar's Stance

Addressing the media at the BCCI headquarters, Suryakumar Yadav was quick to dismiss rumors regarding Shubman Gill's technical ability. He clarified that the exclusion was a tactical maneuver designed to maximize middle-order flexibility.

"It's not about his form; it’s about the combination. We wanted a wicketkeeper-batter at the top and felt the need to strengthen the middle order with impact players like Rinku Singh and Washington Sundar," Yadav explained.

He further emphasized that there is "no chatter about his quality," describing Gill as a "terrific player" who fell victim to the specific balance required for the upcoming tournament.

Chief Selector Ajit Agarkar's Verdict

Chief Selector Ajit Agarkar echoed these sentiments, noting the difficulty of trimming the talent pool to just 15 names.

Agarkar admitted that while Gill is a world-class talent, the emergence of Ishan Kishan and the need for a more aggressive T20 approach necessitated this courageous call. Statistics backed the decision, as Gill has struggled to find consistency in his recent T20I appearances, failing to score a fifty in his last 15 innings.

In his last ten T20I innings for India, Shubman Gill struggled for consistency, failing to register a single half-century. His scores include: 28, 0, 4, 29, 46, 15, 5, 37, 12, and 4.

India's T20 World Cup 2026 Squad, IND-NZ T20Is

Suryakumar Yadav (c), Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson (wk), Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel (VC), Rinku Singh, Jasprit Bumrah, Harshit Rana, Arshdeep Singh, Varun Chakravarthy, Kuldeep Yadav, Washington Sundar, Ishan Kishan.

Also on ABP Live | T20 World Cup 2026: 7 Stars, Including Rohit Sharma & Virat Kohli, Miss Out

Published at : 20 Dec 2025 02:34 PM (IST)
Tags :
Ajit Agarkar T20 World Cup Shubman Gill Suryakumar T20 World Cup 2026
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
PM Modi’s Helicopter Returns To Kolkata After Dense Fog Disrupts Landing In Bengal's Taherpur
PM Modi’s Helicopter Returns To Kolkata After Dense Fog Disrupts Landing In Bengal's Taherpur
World
Imran Khan, Wife Bushra Bibi Sentenced To 17 Years In Prison In Toshakhana Corruption Case
Imran Khan, Wife Bushra Bibi Sentenced To 17 Years In Prison In Toshakhana Corruption Case
Cities
8 Elephants Killed After Rajdhani Express Hits Herd In Assam; 5 Coaches Derailed
8 Elephants Killed After Rajdhani Express Hits Herd In Assam; 5 Coaches Derailed
World
US Launches 'Operation Hawkeye' Against ISIS In Syria After 2 Soldiers Killed In Ambush
US Launches 'Operation Hawkeye' Against ISIS In Syria After 2 Soldiers Killed In Ambush
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking News: Delhi Turns Into Gas Chamber as Dense Fog and AQI Above 400 Choke NCR
Breaking News: Telangana Sarpanch Dresses as Bear to Chase Away Monkeys, Viral Video Sparks Buzz
Weather Alert: Severe Cold, Very Dense Fog and Hazardous Pollution Disrupt Life in Delhi-NCR
Breaking Update: Dense Fog and Hazardous Pollution Paralyse Delhi-NCR, Flights Cancelled
Weather Alert: Dense Fog and Severe Air Pollution Grip Delhi-NCR, Visibility Drops Sharply
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Sayantan Ghosh
Sayantan Ghosh
OPINION | From City Of Joy To Stadium Of Shame: How Toxic Privilege Ruined Messi's Visit
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget