T20 World Cup 2026: 7 Stars, Including Rohit Sharma & Virat Kohli, Miss Out

HomeSportsCricketT20 World Cup 2026: 7 Stars, Including Rohit Sharma & Virat Kohli, Miss Out

Veteran stars like Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, and Ravindra Jadeja have retired from the format, ruling them out.

By : ABP Live Sports | Updated at : 20 Dec 2025 01:43 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

The T20 World Cup 2026 will kick off on February 7, with the final set for March 8. Team India’s squad is expected to be revealed today, December 20, during a press conference led by chief selector Ajit Agarkar and captain Suryakumar Yadav.

Notably, nearly half of the players from India’s 2024 T20 World Cup-winning squad will miss out this time.

Other prominent absentees include Rishabh Pant, Mohammed Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal, and Yashasvi Jaiswal, although Jaiswal might feature as a reserve.

The seven players who will not feature in the 2026 squad are:

Rohit Sharma

Virat Kohli

Ravindra Jadeja

Rishabh Pant

Yashasvi Jaiswal

Mohammed Siraj

Yuzvendra Chahal

India’s probable 15-member squad for T20 World Cup 2026: Suryakumar Yadav (captain), Shubman Gill (vice-captain), Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Axar Patel, Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Sanju Samson (wk), Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Varun Chakravarthy, Harshit Rana, Jasprit Bumrah, and Arshdeep Singh.

India's historic win in T20 World Cup 2024

India’s triumph in 2024 ICC Men’s T20 World Cup was a masterclass in resilience and tactical brilliance, ending a 13-year wait for an ICC trophy.

Held in the West Indies and USA, the tournament saw India become the first team to lift the title while remaining undefeated throughout the campaign.

The final against South Africa in Barbados was a high-stakes thriller. After India posted a competitive 176/7, led by Virat Kohli’s clutch 76, the Proteas looked poised for victory. However, a legendary death-bowling display by Jasprit Bumrah and Hardik Pandya, combined with Suryakumar Yadav’s iconic boundary catch to dismiss David Miller, turned the tide.

Securing a 7-run victory, India clinched their second T20 world title. The win served as a perfect farewell for veterans Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, and Ravindra Jadeja, who retired from the format at the pinnacle of their careers.

Published at : 20 Dec 2025 01:41 PM (IST)
Virat Kohli T20 World Cup ROHIT SHARMA T20 World Cup 2026
