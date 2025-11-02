Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Suryakumar Yadav's Excited Hug For Mitchell Marsh After Toss - Here's What Happened

By : ABP Live Sports | Updated at : 02 Nov 2025 02:24 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

India won the toss and chose to bowl first in the third T20I against Australia. The visitors made three changes to their lineup, bringing in Jitesh Sharma, Arshdeep Singh, and Washington Sundar, while Australia made one alteration - Sean Abbott came in for Josh Hazlewood.

The five-match series stands at 1-0 in Australia’s favor after the first game in Sydney was washed out and the hosts clinched victory in 2nd T20I in Melbourne. India now aim to level the series 1-1 with a win in Hobart.

Suryakumar’s Joyful Toss Moment Steals Show

A lighthearted moment occurred at the toss when Suryakumar Yadav, who hadn’t won one in several matches, finally got lucky and couldn’t contain his excitement. The Indian captain embraced Australian skipper Mitchell Marsh, and the cheerful exchange quickly went viral on social media.

Watch Video

India Seek Strong Batting Comeback

India’s batting unit impressed in the rain-hit opener, but faltered in the second game - with only Abhishek Sharma and Harshit Rana reaching double figures. The team will look for greater consistency from its top and middle order this time.

Bumrah Nears Major Milestone

Pacer Jasprit Bumrah, returning to the T20I squad after being rested for the ODI series, looked sharp in the previous game, taking 2 for 26. The speedster is now just two wickets away from completing 100 T20I wickets, a milestone he’s expected to reach soon.

Pitch and Weather Report

The surface in Hobart appears batting-friendly, with a bit of dry grass offering limited assistance to spinners. The weather is clear, and there’s no threat of rain, setting up perfect conditions for a full contest.

Playing XIs

India: Shubman Gill, Abhishek Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav (capt), Tilak Varma, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Arshdeep Singh, Varun Chakravarthy, Jasprit Bumrah.

Australia: Mitchell Marsh (capt), Travis Head, Josh Inglis (wk), Tim David, Mitchell Owen, Marcus Stoinis, Matthew Short, Sean Abbott, Xavier Bartlett, Nathan Ellis, Matthew Kuhnemann.

Published at : 02 Nov 2025 02:24 PM (IST)
Tags :
India Vs Australia Mitchell Marsh AUS Vs IND IND Vs AUS Suryakumar Yadav Ind Vs Aus Toss
