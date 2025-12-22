Suryakumar Yadav Gears Up For IND vs NZ Series With Vijay Hazare Trophy Appearance

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeSportsCricketSuryakumar Yadav Gears Up For IND vs NZ Series With Vijay Hazare Trophy Appearance

All players who were part of India’s recent 3-1 T20I series victory over South Africa have been directed to play at least two matches in the Vijay Hazare Trophy.

By : IANS | Updated at : 22 Dec 2025 05:09 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

New Delhi: India T20I captain Suryakumar Yadav and all-rounder Shivam Dube have informed the Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) of their availability for two Vijay Hazare Trophy fixtures scheduled for January 6 and 8.

Mumbai’s 50-over campaign will get underway in Jaipur from December 24, with their opening league match against Sikkim on Wednesday. As per a report by Indian Express, Suryakumar and Dube are set to feature in the games against Himachal Pradesh on January 6 and the next against Punjab two days later.

“Surya and Dube have informed us that they will be playing two Vijay Hazare Trophy games on January 6th and 8th. Their names will be added in the Mumbai squad. As far as Rohit Sharma is concerned, he will be playing two league games at the moment,” an MCA official was quoted as saying in the report.

All players who were part of India’s recent 3-1 T20I series victory over South Africa have been directed to play at least two matches in the Vijay Hazare Trophy. The BCCI has communicated this requirement to its contracted players, continuing a push for greater participation in domestic cricket.

Earlier this year, selection committee chair Ajit Agarkar had stressed the importance of internationals turning out in domestic competitions whenever their schedules allow.

“I think we made it clear a year or a couple of years back that whenever players are available, they should be playing domestic cricket. I mean, that’s the only way you’ll keep yourself sharp and playing cricket, if you’ve got a long enough break. Whether that’s possible with the international cricket you’re playing or not, that only time will tell, but if the guys are free, they should be playing domestic cricket," Agarkar had said.

The Indian T20I squad will have just under a month off before regrouping in Nagpur for the first of five T20Is against New Zealand on January 21. That series will be their final outing before India begins their T20 World Cup title defence against the USA at the iconic Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on February 7.

In the meantime, Rohit and Mumbai captain Shardul are expected to arrive in Jaipur on Monday and take part in a practice session the following day. Mumbai’s first two fixtures of the tournament are against Sikkim on December 24 and Uttarakhand on December 26, both to be played in Jaipur.

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 22 Dec 2025 05:09 PM (IST)
India Vs New Zealand Vijay Hazare Trophy Shivam Dube IND Vs NZ Suryakumar Yadav
