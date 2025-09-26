Suryakumar Yadav Fined For Asia Cup Remarks On Pahalgam Attack

India captain Suryakumar Yadav has been handed a 30 per cent fine on his match fee for comments made after the Asia Cup 2025 group stage clash against Pakistan on September 14, as per a PTI report.

After guiding India to a seven-wicket win, Yadav dedicated the victory to the Indian Armed Forces and expressed support for families affected by the Pahalgam terror attack.

Pakistan Cricket Board subsequently lodged an official complaint, which was reviewed in a hearing overseen by ICC match referee Richie Richardson. According to the report, India have already filed an appeal against the sanction.

Exact details of sanction to be revealed soon

According to ICC sources quoted by NDTV, an official press release will be issued confirming the exact details of Suryakumar Yadav’s sanction, though it is expected only after the Asia Cup 2025 final on Sunday.

The Indian skipper, who pleaded not guilty, has reportedly been advised to avoid making remarks that could be interpreted as political for the rest of the tournament.

India-Pakistan rivalry has already been marked by heightened tension, with the Indian players declining customary handshakes with their opponents at the toss and post-match, citing solidarity with victims of the Pahalgam terror attack.

Disciplinary action taken against Pakistan players

Meanwhile, disciplinary action has also been taken against Pakistan players. Pacer Haris Rauf was fined 30 percent of his match fee for unruly on-field behaviour during the Super 4s clash against India, while batter Sahibzada Farhan escaped with only a warning for his gunshot-style celebration after completing a half-century in the same game.

"Match referee Richie Richardson completed his hearing on Friday afternoon at the team hotel. Haris Rauf has been fined 30 percent of his match fees for aggressive behaviour, and Farhan has been let off with a warning," a tournament source told PTI on condition of anonymity.

