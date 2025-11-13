Sri Lanka Warns Players Over Early Exit As Suicide Blast Stokes Security Fears In Pakistan

Pakistan is once again under the shadow of terrorism after a deadly suicide attack in Islamabad on Tuesday, reigniting serious concerns about the country's security situation.

The incident has sent shockwaves through the visiting Sri Lankan cricket team, with several players reportedly expressing fears for their safety and seeking to return home immediately.

Players Alarmed After Blast

According to reports, a car bomb explosion in the capital’s high-security zone - close to where both Pakistani and Sri Lankan teams were staying - triggered panic within the Sri Lankan camp. At least eight players and some members of the support staff have asked to leave, citing an increasingly volatile environment.

SLC’s Tough Warning

However, Sri Lanka Cricket Board (SLC) has adopted a firm stance, rejecting the players’ request to withdraw from the ongoing tour.

The board said it had received “full assurances” of safety from the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) and local authorities, emphasizing there was no immediate reason for concern.

In a statement, SLC cautioned that any player or staff member who leaves Pakistan without authorization would face a formal review and possible disciplinary action upon return.

Growing Pressure from Players

Despite the warning, sources say the players continue to push for tour’s cancellation. Sri Lanka has completed only one ODI match, with two fixtures remaining. The team is also scheduled to play a triangular T20 series with Zimbabwe in Pakistan later this month.

A late-night meeting between SLC officials, team management, and Pakistani security agencies led to a decision to postpone the remaining ODIs by one day. PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi announced that the matches will now be played on November 14 and 16.

Pakistan’s Image Takes Another Hit

The latest incident has once again dented Pakistan’s efforts to restore its reputation as a safe destination for international cricket. Frequent terror-related incidents in recent years have forced several teams to cancel or avoid tours, and Sri Lanka’s renewed security concerns could once again cast doubt over Pakistan’s hosting credentials.