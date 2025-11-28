Wedding Update! Palash Muchhal's Mom Breaks Silence, Says 'Dono Takleef Mein...'

Fans continue to speculate about the wedding of Smriti Mandhana and Palash Muchhal, which was unexpectedly postponed. On the day of the ceremony, Smriti's father experienced heart pain and was rushed to the hospital, forcing the couple to delay their wedding indefinitely.

Adding to the turmoil, Palash's health also deteriorated, and he too required hospitalization.

Now that both Smriti's father and Palash have been discharged from the hospital, fans are eagerly awaiting news of a rescheduled wedding date. In the meantime, Palash's mother, Amita Muchhal, has spoken to Hindustan Times and shared her thoughts on situation.

'Everything will be fine, shaadi bohot jaldi hogi'

"Smriti and Palash dono takleef mein hain... Palash dreamt of coming home with his bride. I had even planned a special welcome...Everything will be fine, shaadi bohot jaldi hogi."

It is now clear that the wedding of Smriti Mandhana and Palash Muchhal has not been cancelled, but only postponed. The health of both families remains the top priority, though the ceremony is still expected to take place once circumstances improve.

Social media deletions spark speculation

After the postponement, Smriti deleted nearly all posts related to the wedding from her social media accounts, fueling rumors and fan speculation. However, a statement from Palash’s mother has clarified that these deletions were not indicative of any cancellation.

Palash’s health concerns

Following the wedding delay, Palash’s blood pressure rose, and he was initially admitted to a hospital in Sangli before being shifted to Mumbai. Thankfully, his condition has stabilized, and he has now been discharged by doctors.

Jemimah Rodriguez supports Smriti

To be by Smriti’s side during this challenging period, Team India star Jemimah Rodriguez withdrew from the WBBL and returned to India. Her presence added to fan discussions, suggesting that the situation involved more than just health issues, highlighting the emotional support surrounding the couple during this difficult time.