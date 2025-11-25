Shikhar Dhawan, Harbhajan Singh And Other Veterans Return

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





Several celebrated cricket names prepare to step back onto the field as the Legends Pro T20 League, scheduled in Goa next year, will feature iconic figures such as Shikhar Dhawan, Harbhajan Singh, Dale Steyn, and Shane Watson.

The debut edition is slated to run from 26 January to 4 February 2026, showcasing 90 former international players across six franchises.

Goa Gears Up for a Festival of Cricket

All fixtures for the much-anticipated tournament will unfold at the newly constructed 1919 Sports Cricket Stadium in Verna.

This state-of-the-art venue is set to host its first major global T20 event, transforming Goa into a lively epicentre for fans eager to relive cricketing nostalgia on a grand scale.

Former Australia captain Michael Clarke has taken on the role of league commissioner, adding prestige to the competition.

Expressing his enthusiasm, he said India has always held a special place for him. His involvement signals that supporters can expect competitive cricket rather than a mere exhibition showcase.

Cricket Greats Ready to Shine Again

A total of 90 retired stars have been drafted into the six participating sides, with several marquee players already drawing attention. Here's a look at some of those names:

Shikhar Dhawan - Celebrated for his graceful cover drives

Harbhajan Singh - The fiery ‘Turbanator’ set for another spell

Shane Watson - The power-packed all-rounder

Dale Steyn - Still regarded as one of the fiercest fast bowlers of his era

Long-term fans of the sport must relish seeing these luminaries return to the spotlight in the shortest and most exciting format, proving that their appeal and fan following remain as strong as ever.

Tournament organisers have stated that team identities, full squad lists, and ticketing details will be revealed in the coming days, building further anticipation for this star-studded cricketing spectacle.

Check Out: Babar Azam On Brink Of Breaking Virat Kohli’s Major T20I Record