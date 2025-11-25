Babar Azam On Brink Of Breaking Virat Kohli’s Major T20I Record

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





Pakistan defeated Zimbabwe by 69 runs in their recent T20I fixture, which is a part of an on-going Tri-Nation Series.

Babar Azam, former PAK skipper, starred with a 52-delivery 74, emerging as the side's top scorer. With this inning, he also equalled Virat Kohli's record for most half centuries in T20Is.

He is now just one big inning away from surpassing the Indian cricketing icon, who no longer competes in the shortest format internationally.

Babar, Kolhi Tied For Most 50s In T20Is

Both Virat Kohli and Babar Azam are now at 38 half centuries in T20Is. The former set the record in 125 matches and 117 innings, whereas the latter has taken 134 matches and 127 innings to equal him.

Nevertheless, now that Virat Kohli has retired from T20Is, having done so after lifting the ICC T20 World Cup in 2024, along with Rohit Sharma (who currently sits 3rd on this list).

Interestingly, Virat's last T20I half century came in the World Cup final itself, against South Africa at Bridgetown. He made 76 runs in that match, playing a crucial role in setting a winning total.

Babar Azam, on the other hand, is still active for Pakistan in the shortest format. With the side's next match set for this Thursday, November 27, 2025, against Sri Lanka, he will have the opportunity to go ahead of Kohli.

When Is Virat Kohli's Next Match?

Virat Kohli is now only active internationally in One Day Internationals (ODIs), and notably, has been called up to India's squad for their upcoming three-match series against South Africa.

In his last 50-over outing, Kohli scored 74 against Australia in Sydney.

India will face South Africa in their first ODI this Sunday, November 30, 2025, and while the playing XIs have not been revealed, the stalwart is expected to feature in the fixture.

