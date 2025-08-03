Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
IPL 2025Live ScoreSchedulesResults
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeSportsCricketShikhar Dhawan Breaks Silence On Boycotting India vs Pakistan WCL Match

Shikhar Dhawan Breaks Silence On Boycotting India vs Pakistan WCL Match

Dhawan’s remarks underline that the boycott was driven by personal conviction and mutual understanding among the players—not any external coercion.

By : ABP Live Sports | Updated at : 03 Aug 2025 06:10 PM (IST)

India vs Pakistan showdown in the World Championship of Legends (WCL) 2025 never happened—not once, but twice. One match was scheduled during the group stage, and the other was a semifinal. However, both fixtures were called off, leaving fans disappointed and the tournament mired in controversy.

The WCL was launched to celebrate the legends of the game and bring fans nostalgic joy. But when India was slated to face Pakistan on June 20, tensions flared.

The timing of the match—right after the Pahalgam terror attack—sparked widespread outrage across India. The idea of Indian legends playing against Pakistan's team, even in a friendly setting, was met with strong resistance online.

Several high-profile Indian players, including Shikhar Dhawan, Suresh Raina, and Harbhajan Singh, chose to withdraw from the game. Their absence, along with public sentiment, ultimately forced the organizers to cancel the match. Yet, the situation repeated when both teams were due to face off again in the semifinal. Once more, India pulled out, and Pakistan advanced to the final by default.

Shikhar Dhawan put all doubts to rest

Speculation soon emerged: Was this a political directive? Had the BCCI instructed the players not to participate?

Shikhar Dhawan put all doubts to rest in a recent conversation with CricBlogger. He clarified that the decision to boycott the match was completely voluntary.

“I was personally against playing the match against Pakistan, and it was a conscious decision I took. Some of the others, including Bhajji paa (Harbhajan Singh), also chose not to participate in that particular game,” Dhawan said.

He emphasized that many players were emotionally affected by the recent events and did not feel comfortable representing India in a match against Pakistan under such circumstances.

“There was no pressure from anyone. Some of us were simply not comfortable playing against Pakistan, and we didn’t see any compelling reason to go ahead and take part in the game,” he added.

Published at : 03 Aug 2025 06:10 PM (IST)
Tags :
Shikhar Dhawan IND Vs PAK India VS Pakistan India Vs Pakistan WCL Match
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
ECI Asks Tejashwi Yadav To Hand Over EPIC Card For Probe As BJP Slams RJD Leader For Having ‘2 Voter IDs’
ECI Asks Tejashwi Yadav To Hand Over EPIC Card For Probe As BJP Slams RJD Leader For Having ‘2 Voter IDs’
India
FIR, No-Flight List: SpiceJet On Action Against Army Officer Over ‘Murderous Assault’ Of Staff At Srinagar Airport
FIR, No-Flight List: SpiceJet On Action Against Army Officer Over ‘Murderous Assault’ Of Staff At Srinagar Airport
India
Yamuna Level Rises In Delhi After Heavy Rain, Likely To Cross Danger Mark Within 24-48 Hours
Yamuna Level Rises In Delhi After Heavy Rain, Likely To Cross Danger Mark Within 24-48 Hours
Cities
'Spine Fracture, Jaw Injuries': Army Officer Assaults SpiceJet Staffers Over Extra Baggage Weight — VIDEO
Army Officer Assaults SpiceJet Staffers Over Extra Baggage Weight — VIDEO
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking News: Terrifying Landslide Caught on Camera in Himachal’s Bilaspur | ABP NEWS
Breaking News: Mani Shankar Aiyar Sparks Outrage with Comments on Pakistan’s Role in Pahalgam Attack | ABP NEWS
Weather Update: Himachal Pradesh’s Mountain Roads Blocked by Continuous Landslides | ABP NEWS
Breaking News: Sanatan Dharma ‘Destroyed India’, Claims NCP Leader Jitendra Awhad | ABP NEWS
Operation Akhal Ongoing in Kulgam Forests: 3 Militants Neutralized, Search for Others Continues | ABP NEWS
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Ranjit Kumar
Ranjit Kumar
With A Single Tariff, Trump May Have Undermined Years Of India-US Ties And Boosted China | OPINION
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget